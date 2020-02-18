New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air Compressor Filter and Compressed Air Dryer Market by Product, Industry And Region- Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05863936/?utm_source=GNW





Compressed air dryers accounted for larger share of air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market in 2019 “

Compressed air dryers have high demand in various industry verticals for the drying of the compressed air stream, as well as setting proper dew point according to prescribed standards.The demand for refrigeration dryers is expected to be high during the forecast period.



The market for desiccant dryers is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



Automotive industry to hold major share of air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market during forecast period

The automotive industry is one of the largest revenue-generating industries in the world.The automotive industry is expected to flourish in the coming years owing to rising demand from countries such as China, the US, and Germany.



Air compressor filters and compressed air dryers are fundamental to the automotive industry. Filters and dryers are used for cabin air filtration, air conditioning, spray painting, laser purging, and are used in air spindles, air bearings, air guns, and pneumatic brakes in automobiles.



North America to be largest market for air compressor filter and compressed air dryer systems during forecast period

The US is a major contributor to the North American air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market. The presence of a large number of manufacturing facilities of automotive and food & beverages industries is expected to drive the air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market in North America.



Break-up of primary participants’ profile:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation – C-level – 40%, Director-level – 35%, and Manager-level – 25%

• By Region – North America - 35%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 25%, RoW – 10%



The key players in the market include Atlas Copco (Sweden), Ingersoll-Rand (US), Parker-Hannifin (US), Mann+Hummel (Germany), Donaldson Company (US), SPX Flow (US), BOGE Kompressoren (Germany), Kaeser Kompressoren (Germany), Sullair (US), and Sullivan-Palatek (US).

The global air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market has been segmented into product, industry, and geography.The market, by product, has been segmented into compressed air dryers and air compressor filters.



Compressed air dryers are further segmented into refrigeration dryers, desiccant/adsorption dryers, deliquescent dryers, and membrane dryers.Air compressor filters are subsegmented into particulate filters, coalescing filters, compressed intake filters, and activated carbon filters.



Industries studied in the report include automotive, oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, food & beverages, metal & machinery, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and others. The air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market is segmented into 4 regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to buy the report:

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for markets based on product, industry, and geography have been conducted to give an overall view of the air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market.

• A value chain analysis has been performed to provide an in-depth insight into the air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market have been detailed in this report.

• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape along with key players, in-depth analysis, and revenues of key players.

