One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current market size and the future opportunity within the prefilled syringes market. Based on various relevant parameters, such as the number of commercialized combination products, annual adoption rate, and expected pricing, the report provides an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market over the period 2019-2030.



In order to provide a detailed future outlook, projections have been segmented on the basis of:



Therapeutic area (autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, neurological disorders, blood disorders, oncological disorders, psychiatric disorders, respiratory disorders, cardiovascular disorders, metabolic disorders, ophthalmic diseases, orthopedic disorders and others) Type of syringe Type of material (glass and plastic) Number of chambers (single chamber and dual chamber) Type of drug molecule (antibodies, proteins, vaccines, small molecules, peptides, and others), and Key geographies (North America, Europe (the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany and the rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and the rest of Latin America), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Africa and the rest of the Middle East))

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape of prefilled syringes and the likely future opportunities associated with such devices, over the next 10-12 years. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.



In addition to other elements, the study includes:

An overview of the current market landscape of companies engaged in manufacturing prefilled syringes, providing information on year of establishment, company size, geographical location of the headquarters and manufacturing facilities, type of material used (glass and plastic), number of barrel chambers (single chamber and dual chamber), type of needle system (fixed needle system, luer lock and luer cone) and syringe volume.

An overview of the current market landscape of companies that are developing drugs in combination with prefilled syringes, featuring information on year of establishment, company size, geographical location of the developers, target therapeutic area, phases of development, type of drug molecule, route of administration, approval year (for marketed products), dosage details (for marketed products) and other approved dosage forms (for marketed products).

A detailed competitiveness analysis of the various prefilled syringes that we came across, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on the employee size of developer/manufacturer and their respective annual revenues) and key product specifications, such as number of chambers in the barrel, number of needle systems, volume of the barrel, technological advancement/user-friendliness and other distinguishing features.

A list of marketed drugs/therapies and pipeline candidates that are likely to be developed in combination with prefilled syringes in the near future, shortlisted based on an in-depth analysis that takes into consideration various relevant parameters, such as route of administration, type of drug molecule, target indications, other available dosage forms (for approved drugs) and historical annual sales information (for approved drugs).

An analysis presenting potential strategic partners (primarily drug developers) for prefilled syringe manufacturers (with regard to likely collaboration opportunities for combination product development) based on different parameters, such as pipeline strength, target therapeutic indication(s) and developer strength.

An analysis of the various prefilled syringe combination product-related initiatives of big pharma players, based on parameters, such as current adoption (based on number of approved and under development prefilled syringe combination products) and likely future adoption (based on potential injectable product candidates in the pipeline that are likely to be delivered via prefilled syringes), target therapeutic area(s) and type of drug molecule.

A review of the landscape of contract fill/finish services providers that offer services for prefilled syringes, featuring a list of active (large-sized) service providers and analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of drug molecule (biologics and small molecules), and geographical location of the service provider.

A detailed discussion on various safety features (add-on and integrated devices) installed in recent versions of prefilled syringes and the companies involved in developing and manufacturing such solutions.

An informative summary of various guidelines established and issued by major regulatory bodies for the approval of prefilled syringes, across different countries/geographical regions.

Brief discussions of currently available specialty syringes, which include prefilled flush syringes, prefilled diluent syringe systems and prefilled contrast agent delivery systems.

A case study on companies that are engaged in the manufacturing of autoinjectors, featuring brief profiles of key players in this domain; each profile includes an overview of the firm, and information on its respective product portfolio.

Elaborate profiles of prominent prefilled syringe manufacturers engaged in this domain, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent prefilled syringe component manufacturers, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights gathered from both secondary and primary research. The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with several players in this industry.



The study includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following individuals:

Matthew Young (Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Oval Medical Technologies)

Kirti Maheshwari (Chief Technical Officer, Intas Pharmaceuticals)

Gregor Kawaletz (Chief Commercial Officer, IDT Biologika)

Kevin Cancelliere and Tibor Hlobik (Marketing Directors, West Pharmaceutical)

Marco Pederiva (Marketing & Sales Director, Lonstroff)

Jesse Fourt (Design Director, IDEO)

Anonymous (Chief Executive Officer, Small-sized Medical Device Company)



Growth Drivers



Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Preference for Self-Injection

Evolving Patient Demographics

Growth of Biologics and Biosimilars Market

Changing Pharmaceutical Strategies

Increasing Focus on Prevention of Needlestick Injuries

Prefilled Syringes in Autoinjectors and Pen Injectors



