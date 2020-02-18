Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fleet Tracking Market by Mode (Air, Roadway, Railway, and Water) Fleet Type (Services, Transport, Taxi, Special Purpose), Vehicle Type (Car, Container, Rail, Plane, Ship, Truck, Van), Industry Verticals and Regions 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report evaluates fleet tracking technologies, solutions, and ecosystem including major players. The report assesses the impacts of various use cases and specific considerations in terms of asset technology and solution selection. The report also analyzes the outlook for fleet tracking market globally and regionally. Quantitative data and forecasts include market segmentation by Mode, Fleet Type, Vehicle Type, Industry Verticals and Region from 2020 to 2025.



While the fleet tracking market has made great strides towards automation and ease of use for the fleet owner, commercial fleets remain largely unconnected today. To minimize the impact of interconnecting a fleet, leading fleet management companies such as Momentum IoT are reducing end-user friction through user-friendly, self-service fulfillment that is transaction-based and highly intuitive. This is moving the fleet tracking market from a higher cost and complex marketplace to one that is lower cost and simpler to manage.



Certain leading companies such as Spireon are looking beyond simply fleet tracking for compliance reasons, logistics, and asset monitoring. Data analytics is an important part of value-added fleet tracking solutions. By way of example, data associated with vehicle detention (such as fleet delays at location point of delivery), may be analyzed with data analytics programs to determine potential operational changes ranging from procedures, policies, asset, and personnel modifications.



Other leading companies are leveraging various IoT solutions such as Roambee, which utilizes automated smart sensors and analysis via cloud data analytics to track shipments and inventory on a dynamic basis including real-time location and condition reports. These types of solutions provide a direct benefit to enterprise and industrial customers as well as many indirect benefits across the entire supply chain including producers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and ultimately consumers.



In terms of self-driving vehicles, we see autonomous solutions fulfilling the role for what some fleets do today. This will occur initially in the area of shipping/logistics, beginning with short distance and regionally focused operations including food delivery, transportation, self-service errands, and product delivery. By way of example, Kroger has started trialing grocery delivery in 2019 with an autonomous vehicle solution. We see car and drone-based food delivery as the tip of the iceberg as the unmanned vehicle ecosystem evolves with goods transport as a high ROI solution for the autonomous systems market.



Select Research Findings:

Fleet is rapidly moving to a cloud-based support approach, especially with edge computing

Fleets are largely not connected today, representing a huge upside for the fleet management market

Largely untapped SMB market that segment represents 68% of the market, but 70% have no telematics

Leading fleet management companies are moving clients towards a transaction-based self-service model

Integrating artificial intelligence algorithms provides opportunities for value-added fleet management services

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Fleet Tracking Overview

2.1.1 Fleet Tracking Functions

2.1.2 Fleet Tracking Systems

2.2 Fleet Tracking Business Drivers

2.2.1 Connected Devices, Equipment, and Vehicles

2.2.1.1 Connected Consumer Devices: Homes, Automobiles, and More

2.2.1.2 Connected Enterprise Assets: Beyond Commercial Fleets

2.2.1.3 Connected Industrial Assets: Special Purpose Vehicles and Equipment

2.3 Fleet Tracking Technologies and Integration

2.3.1 Onboard Vehicle Telematics

2.3.1.1 Presence and Location Determination

2.3.1.2 Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT)

2.3.1.3 Command and Control of Enterprise Assets

2.3.2 Fleet Tracking Computing

2.3.2.1 Embedded and On-board Computing

2.3.2.2 Remote Servers and Computing

2.3.2.3 Cloud and Edge Computing

2.3.3 Fleet Tracking Devices

2.3.3.1 Embedded Devices

2.3.3.1.1 Automatic Onboard Recording Devices (AOBRD)

2.3.3.1.2 Electronic Logging Devices (ELD)

2.3.3.2 Plug and Play OEM Devices

2.3.3.2.1 On-board Diagnostic (OBD) Port Enabled

2.3.3.2.2 Other OEM Devices

2.3.4 Command and Control

2.3.4.1 Fleet Management Systems and Solutions

2.3.4.1.1 Asset Management Data

2.3.4.1.2 Personnel Management Data

2.3.4.2 Integrating Big Data Analytics with Tracking

2.3.5 Other Technology Considerations

2.3.5.1 Mobility Management and Connectivity Technology

2.3.5.2 5G and Multi-access Edge Computing

2.3.5.3 Artificial Intelligence in Fleet Tracking

2.3.5.4 Advanced Data Analytics Support of Fleet Tracking

2.3.5.5 Blockchain Technology and Fleet Tracking

2.3.5.6 Autonomous Vehicles



3. Fleet Tracking Solution Considerations

3.1 Tracking Vehicle Utilization

3.1.1 Hours of Service

3.1.2 Idle Time vs. Usage

3.1.3 Vehicle Lifecycle Management

3.2 Vehicle Monitoring

3.2.1 Tracking Location and Boundaries

3.2.2 Speed, Acceleration, and Proximity

3.3 Fleet Tracking Data Analysis and Analytics

3.3.1 Monitoring Location and Boundaries (Geo-fencing)

3.3.2 Maintenance and Services Notification

3.3.3 Cargo Safety: Food and Perishables

3.3.4 Logistics and Resource Utilization Optimizing Programs

3.3.5 Real-time and Predictive Business Decision Making

3.3.6 Vehicle and Support Systems Re-engineering



4. Fleet Tracking Solutions

4.1 Vehicle Tracking

4.2 Commercial Fleet Tracking

4.3 Autonomous Vehicle Fleets and Tracking

4.3.1 Navigation and Mapping

4.3.2 Machine Vision and Motion Planning

4.3.3 Trajectory Control

4.3.4 Video Camera and GPS System

4.3.5 Traffic Detection and Assistance

4.3.6 Sensing Systems: Ultrasonic, LIDAR, and Others



5. Fleet Tracking in Industry Verticals

5.1 Aviation and Aerospace

5.2 Automotive and Transportation Systems

5.3 Government (State and Local)

5.4 Robotics and Drones



6. Vendor Ecosystem and Company Analysis

6.1 Vendor Ecosystem

6.1.1 Original Equipment vs. OEM Vendors

6.1.2 Asset Leasing and Lending Companies

6.1.3 Vehicle Manufacturers

6.1.4 Hardware Providers (GPS, Devices, others)

6.1.5 Software and Application Developers

6.1.6 Service Providers including Fleet Management as a Service

6.2 Select Company Analysis



7. Fleet Tracking Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 2025

7.1 Global Asset Tracking Market

7.2 Fleet Tracking Market

7.2.1 Fleet Tracking Market Drivers

7.2.1.1 Improving Efficiency and Productivity

7.2.1.2 Reducing Vehicle Investment Risks

7.2.1.3 Government Regulations and Compliance

7.2.1.3.1 Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

7.2.1.3.2 Other Regulations

7.2.1.4 Safety and Sustainability

7.2.1.4.1 Location Traceability

7.2.1.4.2 Usage and Maintenance

7.2.1.5 Logistics Optimization

7.2.1.5.1 Tracking and Tracing

7.2.1.5.2 Route Planning and Navigation

7.2.1.6 Additional Connected Vehicle Related Market Needs

7.2.1.6.1 V2X and Collision Prevention

7.2.1.6.2 Other IoT Integration Market Drivers

7.2.2 Fleet Tracking Industry Verticals and Business Types

7.2.2.1 Enterprise

7.2.2.1.1 Commercial Fleets

7.2.2.1.2 Short and Long-haul Trucking

7.2.2.2 Industrial

7.2.2.2.1 Material Handling Vehicles

7.2.2.2.2 Special Purpose Vehicles

7.2.2.3 Government

7.2.2.3.1 Public Safety Vehicles

7.2.2.3.2 Special Use Vehicles

7.2.3 Fleet Tracking Market Forecasts

7.2.3.1 Fleet Tracking Market by Land and Non-Land Based Vehicles

7.2.3.2 Fleet Tracking Market by Fleet Land-Based Vehicle Type

7.2.3.3 Fleet Tracking Market by Commercial/Industrial Fleet Type

7.2.3.4 Fleet Tracking Market in Fleets by Truck and Van Type

7.2.3.5 Fleet Tracking Market in Fleets by Long Haul Tracking Type

7.2.3.6 Fleet Tracking Market in Fleets by Truck Wheel Size

7.2.3.7 Fleet Tracking Market in Fleets by Truck Length

7.2.3.8 Fleet Tracking Market by Fleet Service Vehicle Type

7.2.3.9 Fleet Tracking Market by Fleet Trailer Type

7.2.3.10 Fleet Tracking Market in Fleets by Bus Type

7.2.3.11 Fleet Tracking Market in Fleets by Service Bus Type

7.2.3.12 Fleet Tracking Market by Consumer/Personal Fleet

7.2.3.13 Fleet Tracking Market by Special Purpose Fleet

7.2.4 Fleet Tracking Market by Non-Roadway Based Vehicle Type

7.2.4.1 Fleet Tracking Market by Aviation Vehicle and Support Equipment

7.2.4.2 Fleet Tracking Market by Railway Vehicle and Equipment

7.2.4.3 Fleet Tracking Market by Water Based Vehicle Type

7.3 Fleet Tracking Market by Unit Deployment



8. Conclusions and Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Advantrack

Alphabet

ARI Fleet

Arvento

AT&T (Fleet Complete)

Azuga Fleet

Blackberry (Radar, QNX)

Carmalink

ClearPath GPS

DriveFactor

Estrack

Fleet Complete

Fleet Safety Institute

Fleetilla

Fleetistics

FleetManager

FleetMind

Fleetup

Geotab

Globalstar

Go Fleet

GPS Insight

GPS Trackit

Gsattrack

Gurtam

Inseego

IntouchGPS

Lojack

Lytx

M2M in Motion

Mix Telematics

Momentum IoT

NexTraq

Omnitracs

Passtime

Pedigree Technologies

Raven Connected

Rhino Fleet

Roambee

SafeFleet

Samsara

Skybitz

Smart Path GPS

Spireon (FleetLocate)

Sprint

T-Mobile Partnering

Telefonica

Teletrac Navman

Tenna

TomTom

Trimble

Verizon Connect

Vodafone

Zonar Systems

Zubie



