The carbon fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $3.7 billion by 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025.
The carbon fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $3.7 billion by 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025.
The future of the carbon fiber market looks attractive with opportunities in the aerospace, industrial, and sporting goods industries. The major drivers for market growth are growing demand for high performance and lightweight composite materials and increasing performance requirements in the end-use industries.
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, including the emergence of new applications and initiatives to innovate and commercialize the use of alternative precursors to reduce the manufacturing costs of carbon fiber.
The analyst forecasts that aerospace will be the largest end-use industry and the industrial segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-performance lightweight materials in the automotive industry and growing demand for carbon composites in wind turbines with the increasing length of wind blades are driving market growth over the forecast period.
North America is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to demand from the industries of aerospace, automotive, and wind energy.
Some of the features of Carbon Fiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:
Key questions answered:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Carbon Fiber Market Trends and Forecast
3.3: Carbon Fiber Market by End-Use Industry
3.3.1: Aerospace
3.3.1.1: Commercial Aerospace
3.3.1.2: Regional Jets
3.3.1.3: General Aviation
3.3.1.4: Helicopters
3.3.1.5: Defense
3.3.1.6: Space
3.3.2: Industrial
3.3.2.1: Marine
3.3.2.2: Wind Energy
3.3.2.3: Transportation/Automotive
3.3.2.4: Civil/Construction
3.3.2.5: Electrical & Electronics
3.3.2.6: Others
3.3.3: Sporting Goods
3.3.3.1: Golf
3.3.3.2: Rackets
3.3.3.3: Skis, Snowboards, and Other Winter Sports
3.3.3.4: Fishing Poles
3.3.3.5: Other Sporting Goods
3.4: Carbon Fiber Market by Precursor Type
3.4.1: Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Based Carbon Fiber
3.4.2: Pitch Based Carbon Fiber Precursor
3.5: Carbon Fiber Market by Tow Size
3.5.1: Small Tow (24k)
3.5.2: Large Tow (>24k)
3.6: Carbon Fiber Market by Modulus
3.6.1: Standard Modulus
3.6.2: Intermediate Modulus
3.6.3: High Modulus
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Carbon Fiber Market by Region
4.2: North American Carbon Fiber Market
4.3: European Carbon Fiber Market
4.4: ROW Carbon Fiber Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Market Share Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Geographical Reach
5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Carbon Fiber Market by End-Use Industry
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Carbon Fiber Market by Region
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Carbon Fiber Market by Precursor Type
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Carbon Fiber Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Carbon Fiber Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Carbon Fiber Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
6.3.5: Value Chain Analysis
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Toray Industries Inc.
7.2: Hexcel Corporation
7.3: Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Limited
7.4: Cytec Solvay Group
7.5: SGL Carbon Group
7.6: Teijin Limited
7.7: Formosa Plastics Corporation
7.8: DowAksa
7.9: Hyosung Corporation
7.10: Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation
7.11: Kureha Corporation
7.12: Osaka Gas Chemical Corporation Ltd.
7.13: Dalian Xingke Carbon Fiber Co.
7.14: Jilin Jiyan High-Tech Fibers
7.15: Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co., Ltd.
7.16: Sinosteel Jilin Carbon Co., Ltd.
7.17: Weihai Tuozhan Fiber
7.18: Zhongheng New Material
7.19: Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.
7.20: Jiangsu Hengshen Fiber Materials Co., Ltd.
