Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Compound Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global lithium compound market is forecast to reach $8.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 16% from 2020 to 2025.
The future of the global lithium compound market looks promising with opportunities in the lithium-ion batteries, glass & ceramics, lubricants, polymers, metallurgy, and air treatment industries. The major drivers for this market are the increasing production of electric vehicles, growth in portable electronics, and low environmental impact of lithium batteries as compared to lead-acid.
An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes increasing demand for lithium polymer batteries.
Some of the features of Global Lithium Compound Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Include:
Key questions answered:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)
3.2: Global Lithium Compound Market Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)
3.3: Global Lithium Compound Market by Derivative
3.3.1: Lithium Carbonate
3.3.2: Lithium Hydroxide
3.3.3: Lithium Concentrate
3.3.4: Lithium Metal
3.3.5: Lithium Chloride
3.3.6: Butyl-Lithium
3.3.7: Others
3.4: Global Lithium Compound Market by End-Use Industry
3.4.1: Li-Ion Batteries
3.4.2: Glass & Ceramics
3.4.3: Lubricants
3.4.4: Polymers
3.4.5: Metallurgy
3.4.6: Air Treatment
3.4.7: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2014 to 2025
4.1: Global Lithium Compound Market by Region
4.2: North American Lithium Compound Market
4.2.1: Market by End-Use Industry
4.2.2: Market by Derivative
4.2.3: Market by Method
4.2.4: The US Lithium Compound Market
4.2.5: Canadian Lithium Compound Market
4.2.6: Mexican Lithium Compound Market
4.3: European Lithium Compound Market
4.3.1: Market by End-Use Industry
4.3.2: Market by Derivative
4.3.3: German Lithium Compound Market
4.3.4: French Lithium Compound Market
4.3.5: Spain Lithium Compound Market
4.3.6: Russian Lithium Compound Market
4.4: APAC Lithium Compound Market
4.4.1: Market by End-Use Industry:
4.4.2: Market by Derivative
4.4.3: Chinese Lithium Compound Market
4.4.4: Japanese Lithium Compound Market
4.4.5: Indian Lithium Compound Market
4.4.6: South Korean Lithium Compound Market
4.4.7: Thailand Lithium Compound Market
4.5: ROW Lithium Compound Market
4.5.1: Market by End-Use Industry
4.5.2: Market by Derivative
4.5.3: Market by Method
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Geographical Reach
5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Lithium Compound Market by End-Use Industry
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Lithium Compound Market by Derivative Type
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Lithium Compound Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Lithium Compound market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Lithium Compound market
6.3.3: Certification and Licensing
6.3.4: Merger and Acquisition
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Ganfeng Lithium
7.2: Albemarle
7.3: SQM
7.4: Tianqi Lithium
7.5: Lithium Americas
7.6: Galaxy Resources Ltd.
7.7: Wealth Minerals Ltd.
7.8: Nemaska Lithium
7.9: MGX Minerals Inc.
7.10: Livent
7.11: FMC Lithium
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ssdcsj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: