Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Wearable AI Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's Wearable AI Market is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period.



There are a lot of opportunities available in AI technology in China. AI technologies such as robotics and wearable AI are growing at a rapid speed. According to Asia Business Council, in 2017, China's State Council announced that over next decade, China would expand its prevailing business and focus to become a prominent player by 2030 in the domains such as virtual reality, self-driving cars, smart robots (that can learn from their surroundings and build on their capabilities based on inbuild knowledge) and military applications.



The market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into smartwatches and fitness bands, eyewear, earwear, and others. AI-based smartwatches and fitness bands segment is estimated to hold a significant share and is estimated to show optimistic growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing product launches for AI-based smartwatches and fitness bands. Further, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, gaming, enterprise, and others.



Some of the major players in the China market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corp., Apple, Inc., Garmin Ltd., and others. In July 2018, iFlytek, China-based AI technology company has further enhanced its healthcare offerings by leading the Pre-A round investment into Cyrcadia Asia, a company indulged in manufacturing smart wearable vest that provides accurate early breast cancer detection.



In February 2018, Xiaomi Corp. and Microsoft Corp. signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop advanced cloud computing solutions, AI and hardware and to integrated it with Xiaomi's products. Hence, in the forecast period, China is expected to be the leading country in the wearable AI market in the region as there are a lot of growth opportunities available.



This report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of the China Wearable AI market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the China Wearable AI market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the China Wearable AI market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. China Wearable AI Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Smartwatches and Fitness Bands

5.1.2. Eyewear

5.1.3. Earwear

5.1.4. Others

5.2. China Wearable AI Market by Application

5.2.1. Consumer Electronics

5.2.2. Gaming

5.2.3. Enterprise

5.2.4. Others



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Apple, Inc.

6.2. Garmin Ltd.

6.3. Google LLC

6.4. Huami Corp.

6.5. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.6. iFlytek Co. Ltd.

6.7. LG Electronics, Inc.

6.8. Microsoft Corp.

6.9. Rokid Corp. Ltd.

6.10. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.11. Sony Corp.

6.12. Xiaomi Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c05b7b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900