Various application types of PCBs are increasing in the consumer electronics and telecom sector, which would further aid the growth of this market. The price variations of in-circuit testing equipment is a restraint for the growth of the in-circuit test market.



The compact segment is expected to dominate the in-circuit test market in 2019.

The compact segment is expected to dominate the in-circuit test market in 2019, owing to the surging adoption of advanced electronics in sectors such as automotive, aerospace and consumer goods that requires compact PCBs.Asia Pacific is one of the largest markets for the in-circuit test.



The increasing demand for compact in-circuit tests in the region is leading to the market growth of the compact in-circuit test.



The in-circuit test, analog type is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The analog segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of all segments during the forecast period.Analog in-circuit testers are used by various test engineers in their end-use industries to test quickly, measure the presence and absence of active analog components, misoriented analog components, shorts circuits, and solder bridges.



The increasing demand for interfacing analog components with the real world is one of the key reasons for the growth of the analog in-circuit test market.



Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global in-circuit test market in terms of market size.



Asia Pacific is currently the largest in-circuit test market, followed by North America and Europe.The Asia Pacific has a high growth in the consumer electronics market due to a large number of household appliances and smartphone users.



The growth of consumer electronics is mainly driven by the presence of a high population and increasing income in economies such as India, South Korea, Japan and China which acts as a critical factor responsible for the growth of the in-circuit test market in this region.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 60%, Tier II: 27%, and Tier III: 13%

• By Designation: C-Level: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: Asia Pacific: 40%, North America: 20%, Europe: 18%, RoW: 16 South America: 6%,



Note: Others include sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.



The tier of the companies is defined based on their total revenue, as of 2017; Tier 1: USD 1 billion, Tier 2: USD 500 million–1 billion, and Tier 3:



The global in-circuit test market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive global and regional presence. The leading players in the in-circuit test market are Teradyne (US), Test Research (Taiwan), Keysight (US), HIOKI E.E (Japan), and SPEA (Italy).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global in-circuit test market by type, portability, application, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.



These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the in-circuit test market.

