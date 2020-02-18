Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is expected to grow in the near future during the forecast period. Whereas, North America and Europe are expected to be the major regions generating revenue for the market.



The incidence and prevalence rate of epilepsy is rising significantly across the globe. As per the Epilepsy Foundation, one in 26 people develops epilepsy at some point in their lifetime. As per the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation the prevalence of epilepsy has reached to more than 27.3 million in 2017 from about 25.3 million in 2013.



No significant US FDA approval for the Vagus Nerve Stimulator has been recorded in 2019. In October 2018, Electrocore has received the US FDA approval for its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator therapy device to prevent cluster headache as well. It is a self-administered therapy using the GammaCore device. To use the device, the patient had to apply a conductive gel on the side of the neck and then given a mild electrical stimulation through the skin. In October 2017, the US FDA Approved Vagus Nerve Stimulation Therapy system which has an implantable generator (SenTivaTM) and the Therapy Programming System for the treatment of epilepsy.



