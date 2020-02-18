Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Circuit Test Market by Type (Analog, Mixed), Portability (Compact, Benchtop), Application (Aerospace, Defence & Government Services, Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Medical Equipment, Consumer Electronics), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global in-circuit test market is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2024 from an estimated market size of USD 1.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.



The increasing adoption of High density interconnect (HDI) technology for PCBs assembly testing is expected to drive the demand for in-circuit testing. Various application types of PCBs are increasing in the consumer electronics and telecom sector, which would further aid the growth of this market. The price variations of in-circuit testing equipment is a restraint for the growth of the in-circuit test market.



The compact segment is expected to dominate the in-circuit test market in 2019.



The compact segment is expected to dominate the in-circuit test market in 2019, owing to the surging adoption of advanced electronics in sectors such as automotive, aerospace and consumer goods that requires compact PCBs. Asia Pacific is one of the largest markets for the in-circuit test. The increasing demand for compact in-circuit tests in the region is leading to the market growth of the compact in-circuit test.



The in-circuit test, analog type is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



The analog segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of all segments during the forecast period. Analog in-circuit testers are used by various test engineers in their end-use industries to test quickly, measure the presence and absence of active analog components, misoriented analog components, shorts circuits, and solder bridges. The increasing demand for interfacing analog components with the real world is one of the key reasons for the growth of the analog in-circuit test market.



Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global in-circuit test market in terms of market size.



Asia Pacific is currently the largest in-circuit test market, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific has a high growth in the consumer electronics market due to a large number of household appliances and smartphone users. The growth of consumer electronics is mainly driven by the presence of a high population and increasing income in economies such as India, South Korea, Japan and China which acts as a critical factor responsible for the growth of the in-circuit test market in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the In-Circuit Test Market During the Forecast Period

4.2 In-Circuit Test Market, By Type

4.3 In-Circuit Test Market, By Portability

4.4 In-Circuit Test Market, By Application

4.5 In-Circuit Test Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Application of Pcbs in Consumer Electronics and Telecom Sector

5.1.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing and Iot Devices

5.1.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Hdi Technology for Pcb Assembly

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Costs Associated With the Variations in Testing Processes

5.1.2.2 Lack of Standardization in Connectivity Protocols

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Rising 5G Technology and Deployment of Advanced 4g Network

5.1.3.2 Increasing Electrification of Vehicles

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Keeping Pace With Constantly Changing Technologies

5.1.4.2 Reducing Size of Pcb Creates Difficulty in Testing



6 In-Circuit Test Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Analog In-Circuit Test

6.2.1 Increasing Number of Analog Components May Aid the Growth of Analog In-Circuit Test

6.3 Mixed In-Circuit Test

6.3.1 Mixed In-Circuit Test Segment is Expected Grow Faster During the Forecast Period



7 In-Circuit Test Market, By Portability

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Compact In-Circuit Test

7.2.1 Rising Adoption of Consumer Electronic Devices May Aid the Growth of Compact In-Circuit Test

7.3 Benchtop In-Circuit Test

7.3.1 Benchtop In-Circuit Test Segment is Expected to Lead the Market During the Forecast Period



8 In-Circuit Test Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.2.1 Increasing Consumer Electronics Sales in Asia Pacific and North America is Likely to Drive the Market

8.3 Aerospace Defense & Government Services

8.3.1 Increased Spending on the Aerospace, Defense & Government Sector is Expected to Drive the Demand

8.4 Medical Equipment Manufacturing

8.4.1 Rising Demand for High Density Interconnect Pcb in Medical Industry is Driving the Market

8.5 Wireless Communication

8.5.1 Increased Demand for Wireless Technologies is Driving the Market

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Increased Energy Sector Spending is Expected to Drive the Market in This Segment



9 In-Circuit Test Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 By Region

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 By Type

9.2.2 By Portability

9.2.3 By Application

9.2.4 By Country

9.2.4.1 China

9.2.4.1.1 Rising Automotive Industry Drives the In-Circuit Test Market in China

9.2.4.2 Australia

9.2.4.2.1 Rising Investment in Renewables, Distribution Infrastructure, and Connectivity is Expected to Drive the Australian In-Circuit Test Market

9.2.4.3 India

9.2.4.3.1 Initiatives By the Government of India to Boost Semiconductor Production are Expected to Drive the Market

9.2.4.4 South Korea

9.2.4.4.1 Increase in Investments in Electric Vehicles Will Rise the Demand for In-Circuit Test

9.2.4.5 Japan

9.2.4.5.1 Increase in Consumer Electronics Demand Will Drive the In-Circuit Test Market

9.2.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 By Type

9.3.2 By Portability

9.3.3 By Application

9.3.4 By Country

9.3.4.1 UK

9.3.4.1.1 Investments in the Wireless Communication and Automotive Sector Will Boost the Market for In-Circuit Test

9.3.4.2 Germany

9.3.4.2.1 Government's Focus on Automotive Sector Fuels the Growth of the German In-Circuit Test Market

9.3.4.3 France

9.3.4.3.1 Increase in the Renewable Energy Sources in Power Generation Sector Will Drive the In-Circuit Test Market

9.3.4.4 Italy

9.3.4.4.1 Transition Towards 5G Network Will Drive the In-Circuit Test Market

9.3.4.5 Russia

9.3.4.5.1 Increasing Investments in Defense Sector Will Drive the In-Circuit Test Market

9.3.4.6 Spain

9.3.4.6.1 Increasing R&D Expenditure in Energy Sector Will Drive the In-Circuit Test Market

9.3.4.7 Rest of Europe

9.3.4.7.1 Increasing Deployment Rate of Electric Vehicles Will Increase the Demand for In-Circuit Test

9.3.5 By Portability

9.3.6 By Application

9.4 North America

9.4.1 By Type

9.4.2 By Portability

9.4.3 By Application

9.4.4 By Country

9.4.4.1 US

9.4.4.1.1 Increasing Penetration of Communication Test Solutions Will Drive the In-Circuit Test Market

9.4.4.2 Canada

9.4.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Communication Testing Will Drive the Market

9.4.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Compact Cars Boost the Mexican In-Circuit Test Market

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 By Type

9.5.2 By Portability

9.5.3 By Application

9.5.4 By Country

9.5.4.1 Middle East

9.5.4.1.1 Heavy Investment in Defense Sector is Expected to Drive the Market for In-Circuit Test

9.5.4.2 Africa

9.5.4.2.1 Rising Investments in Communication, Infrastructure, and Network Application Will Drive the In-Circuit Test Market

9.6 South America

9.6.1 By Type

9.6.2 By Portability

9.6.3 By Application

9.6.4 By Country

9.6.4.1 Brazil

9.6.4.1.1 Increasing Investments in Medical Equipment Manufacturing Will Drive the In-Circuit Test Market

9.6.4.2 Argentina

9.6.4.2.1 Government's Investments in Renewable Energy Generation Equipment Will Increase the Demand for In-Circuit Test

9.6.4.3 Chile

9.6.4.3.1 Government's Investments in Wireless Communication Will Drive the Demand for In-Circuit Test



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging

10.3 Market Share, 2018

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 New Product Launches

10.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4.3 Partnerships & Collaborations

10.4.4 Investments & Expansions



11 Company Profile

11.1 Teradyne Inc.

11.2 Test Reaserch Inc.

11.3 Keysight Technologies

11.4 Digitaltest GmbH

11.5 Acculogic Inc.

11.6 Spea S.P.A

11.7 S.E.I.C.A. S.P.A.

11.8 Hioki E.E Corporation

11.9 Checksum

11.10 Konrad GmbH

11.11 Seika Machinery Inc.

11.12 Kyoritsu Test System

11.13 Reinhardt System-Und Messelectronic

11.14 Testronics

11.15 JJS Manufacturing Ltd

11.16 Test Coach

11.17 Shenzhen PTI Technology

11.18 Vital Electronics & Manufacturing Co.

11.19 Teligentems

11.20 Kuttig Electronic



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yaypq1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900