JACKSONVILLE, FL, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- mCig, Inc. (MCIG), an innovative biotech company focused on development and commercialization of over the counter, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics targeting the endocannabinoid system, medical devices, and research & development, today announces the launch of a new website BareRoots Clinical (http://www.brrx.io).



Mr. Hipes, CEO of BareRoots Rx, Inc., a subsidiary of mCig Inc., states: “We are so excited about our efforts to offer our consumers the opportunity to view the science behind CBD use. Many of our competitors are out asking consumers about customer satisfaction and how they “feel” while using their CBD products. We here at BRRX Clinical are interested not only in the user experience, but the science behind it. And our new to launch Personal Health Dashboard (PHD) is just that.”

Nancy Countryman, COO of BareRoots Rx, Inc., is a 40 year veteran of Health Care Consulting, and a specialist in self funded corporate benefits explains: “The health dashboard is ready for the consumer to sign in, take a Health Risk Assessment survey, describe any Personal Health History, and also family history. Then, the participant is offered the opportunity to complete their biometrics (which will also include labs, blood samples, weight, and measurements). The information is then processed via the GE Intel System algorithm and a predictive model is created for disease states known or unknown. We then offer health coaching and assistance from degreed professionals to optimize the overall experience. Having worked in the healthcare consulting space we believe it is a great starting point for responsible, selfcare driven individuals utilizing our CBD products. We believe focusing on helping people look at their lives is certainly a beginning to living better.”

Mr. Paul Rosenberg, CEO of mCIG, continues by saying: “It truly is the reason I began to get involved in the Cannabis Industry. The opportunity to help people make informed decisions and create healthier lives by using quality products like BareRoots Rx.”

About MCIG Group

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit www.mciggroup.com .

About BareRoots Rx Inc.

The company focused on the development and commercialization of OTC, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics, that target the endocannabinoid system. BareRoots Rx Inc. also delivers high-quality consumer and OTC THC-free CBD products that promote overall health and well being as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

