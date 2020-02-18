Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stucco Market by Material (Cement, Aggregates, Admixture, Plasticizers, Bonding Agent), Type (Traditional, Insulated), Base (Concrete, Masonry, Tile), End-use (Residential & Non-residential), and Region - Global forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global stucco market is projected to grow from US$ 10.9 billion in 2019 to US$ 13.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.2%.



The stucco market comprises major manufacturers such as Sika AG (Switzerland), Cemex (Mexico), BASF SE (Germany), Omega Products International (US), and Dryvit Systems Inc. (US).



Increasing consumption of stucco in the non-residential construction is projected to drive the overall growth of the stucco market across the globe from 2019 to 2024.

The global stucco market has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing non-residential construction worldwide. Rapid industrialization and expansion in the emerging economies, coupled with an increasing need for sustainable and energy-efficient building solutions, are contributing to the increasing growth of the stucco market over the next few years. However, the preference of consumers for finished systems over stucco may hinder the growth of the stucco market.



In terms of both value and volume, the insulated segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The insulated segment, by type, is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. Insulated stucco provides high strength, prolonged durability, and ability to fight moisture to the buildings; also, it requires less maintenance. These factors make stucco an ideal choice in the construction industry.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific stucco market is projected to contribute the maximum share during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the stucco market from 2019 to 2024 due to the strong demand from countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea. This demand in these mentioned countries is due to the tremendous growth of the construction opportunities in these countries, due to the low-cost labor and cheap availability of lands. The demand is also driven by the increasing growth of the building & construction industry.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Regional Scope

1.3.2 Periodization Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Approach (Based on Type, By Country)

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness A Relatively Higher Demand for Stucco

4.2 Asia Pacific: Stucco Market, By Type & Country

4.3 Stucco Market, By Type

4.4 Stucco Market, By End-use

4.5 Stucco Market, By Key Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emission

5.2.1.2 Lower Energy Consumption and Operating Costs

5.2.1.3 Low Maintenance and Easy Installation

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Preference for New Finished Systems

5.2.2.2 Extreme Cold Temperatures Not Optimal for Stucco Application

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in New Construction Projects in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Product Advancement With the Use of Insulation Foam

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Deficit in Skilled Labors



6 Stucco Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cement

6.3 Aggregates

6.4 Admixtures

6.5 Plasticizers

6.6 Reinforcements

6.7 Bonding Agents

6.8 Other Materials



7 Stucco Market, By Base

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Concrete

7.3 Masonry

7.4 Tile

7.5 Other Bases



8 Stucco Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Traditional

8.3 Insulated



9 Stucco Market, By End-use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Residential

9.3 Non-Residential

9.3.1 Industrial Building

9.3.2 Commercial Building

9.3.3 Other Non-Residential Buildings



10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 The Chinese Stucco Market is Projected to Grow at the Highest Rate in Asia Pacific

10.2.2 India

10.2.2.1 India is the Thirst-Largest Market in the Asia Pacific Region

10.2.3 Japan

10.2.3.1 Japan is Projected to Grow at the Second-Highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific Stucco Market

10.2.4 Australia

10.2.4.1 The Traditional Segment Accounted for the Larger Share in the Australian Stucco Market

10.2.5 South Korea

10.2.5.1 The Non-Residential Sector is Projected to Lead the South Korean Stucco Market

10.2.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.3 North America

10.3.1 US

10.3.1.1 The US is Projected to Be the Largest Market for Stucco in the North American Region

10.3.2 Canada

10.3.2.1 The Insulated Segment to Grow at A Higher CAGR, in Terms of Both Volume and Value, in Canada

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.3.1 Mexico to Be the Fastest-Growing Country in the North American Region By 2024

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 France

10.4.1.1 France Was Ranked the Fourth-Largest Market for Stucco in Europe in 2018

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.2.1 Germany to Be the Largest Market for Stucco in Europe

10.4.3 UK

10.4.3.1 The Residential Segment to Be the Faster-Growing Segment in the UK By 2024

10.4.4 Poland

10.4.4.1 Traditional Stucco to Be the Larger Segment in the Polish Market

10.4.5 Russia

10.4.5.1 Russia to Be the Second-Fastest-Growing Country in the European Stucco Market

10.4.6 Spain

10.4.6.1 Spain to Be the Fastest-Growing Country in the Stucco Market in Europe

10.4.7 Rest of Europe

10.4.7.1 The Non-Residential Segment to Be the Larger Segment in the Rest of Europe Market By 2024

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Turkey

10.5.1.1 Turkey to Be the Second-Largest Market in the Middle East & Africa for Stucco

10.5.2 UAE

10.5.2.1 UAE to Lead the Middle East & African Stucco Market

10.5.3 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3.1 Non-Residential to Be the Leading Segment in the Saudi Arabian Stucco Market

10.5.4 South Africa

10.5.4.1 The Traditional Segment to Dominate the South African Stucco Market

10.5.5 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

10.5.5.1 Rise in Infrastructure Spending and Energy-Efficient Building Norms to Boost the Demand for Stucco in the Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Brazil to Dominate the South American Stucco Market

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.2.1 Argentina to Be the Fastest-Growing Country in South America for Stucco

10.6.3 Rest of South America

10.6.3.1 Significant Opportunities for Investment to Boost the Stucco Market in Rest of South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Microquadrants for Stucco Manufacturers

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.2.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.2.6 Business Strategy Excellence

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Acquisitions

11.3.2 New Product Developments



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cemex

12.2 BASF SE

12.3 Sika AG

12.4 Omega Products International

12.5 Dryvit Systems Inc.

12.6 The Quikrete Companies

12.7 STO Group

12.8 California Stucco Products Corp.

12.9 Dupont

12.10 Western Blended Products

12.11 Other Players

12.11.1 Silpro

12.11.2 Guangdong Yunyan Special Cement Building Materials Ltd.

12.11.3 Total Wall Inc.

12.11.4 Vasari Plaster and Stucco LLC

12.11.5 Mission Stucco Co.

12.11.6 Spec Mix LLC

12.11.7 Gomix Co. Ltd.

12.11.8 JBR Coatings and Insulations

12.11.9 Eagle Building Materials

12.11.10 Isomat S.A.



