VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM – TSX-V, PUR – LSE) (“Pure Gold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Ms. Maryse Bélanger, ICD.D has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective February 14, 2020.



Ms. Bélanger brings over 30 years of experience with senior gold companies globally with proven strengths in operational excellence and efficiency, technical studies and services. She has provided oversight and project management support through some of the mining industry's key strategic acquisitions.

Most recently, Ms. Bélanger was President, COO and Director of Atlantic Gold, where she successfully guided the company in taking its Touquoy Mine in Nova Scotia from construction to commissioning, ramp up and full production, through its eventual acquisition by St. Barbara for $722M. She previously served as CEO and Managing Director of Mirabela Nickel Ltd. where she is credited with the successful turnaround of the Santa Rita mine in Brazil during a period of extremely low metal prices.

Graeme Currie, Chairman of Pure Gold commented: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and of our shareholders, we would like to welcome Maryse to Pure Gold. Her impressive track record, expertise in mine design and planning and recent experience in bringing Atlantic Gold’s Touquoy Mine into production, strengthens our approach at the right time, as we move our Pure Gold Red Lake Mine into production and take our place as the next major Producer in the prolific Red Lake Camp. Her tremendous experience in mine operations management will provide invaluable assistance and bring further technical depth to the Pure Gold team during this period of rapid growth and expansion.”

From 2011 to 2014, Ms. Bélanger was a senior executive with Goldcorp where she was ultimately appointed Senior Vice President, Technical Services. During this time, she oversaw the global geology, mine planning and design, metallurgy, hydrology, tailings dam and geotechnical engineering functions. Prior to joining Goldcorp, Ms. Bélanger was Director, Technical Services for Kinross Gold Corporation for Brazil and Chile.

Ms. Bélanger is an active Board Member of Sherritt and Plateau Energy Metals and has served on the boards of Mirabela, True Gold, Newmarket Gold and Atlantic Gold. She was recently recognized by the Women in Mining UK “WIM (UK)” 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining Project as one the most inspirational Global Women in Mining. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology, a graduate certificate in Geostatistics and she is fluent in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

ABOUT THE PURE GOLD RED LAKE MINE

Pure Gold is building Canada’s highest-grade gold development project, the Pure Gold Red Lake Mine. With project financing secured, Pure Gold Red Lake Mine is on track to deliver first production into a rising gold market in late 2020. The orebody is open for expansion and forms a part of a seven-kilometre-long mineral system under active exploration, with opportunity for transformative growth through discovery.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Pure Gold within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements with respect to those that address timing of and potential for production.Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licences and permits and obtaining required licences and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resources, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Pure Gold and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information, involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, risks related to the interpretation of results at the Madsen Gold Project; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration activities generally; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; the timing of future economic studies; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration as well as those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 20, 2019 in the section entitled "Risk Factors", under Pure Gold’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Pure Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Pure Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.