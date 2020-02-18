ALAMO, CA, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Social Detention Inc. SODE, recently announced that its subsidiary has been awarded a new $687,000.00 building contract for a Public Parks District. In addition, the subsidiary has completed a $428,000.00 upgrade to a City Building. Both projects are government owned and located in Northern California. The completed project will contribute to 2020 Q1 Revenue and the new project will contribute to 2020 Q1, Q2 and Q3 Revenue.



Robert Legg, President and CEO of Social Detention Inc., recently stated, “We are off to a strong start in Q1 with our new award and putting another completed project under our belt. As we grow we are adding customer references, building supplier relationships and cementing our brand in the industry. The market for our services continues to grow as the economy is hitting on all cylinders. We see no challenges or obstacles for monumental market share growth but we will stay committed to outstanding execution and seeking low risk/high reward opportunities. With our growth and track record, we have been able to attack larger projects that have less competition as the smaller companies are not capable of performing them. Lastly, as we attack 2020 and beyond, we are committed to providing more updates on our progress to the investor public. We look forward to sharing some of the amazing things we are working on in the very near future.”

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

