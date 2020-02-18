Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Ceramics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2018, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the thermal ceramics market in terms of both value and volume. Dominance of the Asia-Pacific region in the thermal ceramics market is attributed to factors such as widespread use of thermal ceramics in the metal processing industry, growing usage of thermal ceramics in the chemicals and manufacturing sectors, especially in China, and growing usage of thermal ceramics in power generation sector in South Asia. China is the largest market for thermal ceramics in Asia-Pacific.
The major players in the thermal ceramics market include Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), Unifrax (U.S.), IBIDEN Co. Ltd. (Japan), Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd. (Japan), and Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd. (China).
This report includes:
The scope of the study includes a discussion of current and upcoming trends of thermal ceramics. In addition, raw material analysis, product life cycle analysis and competitive landscape will also be included within the scope of this study. Furthermore, understanding the demand as well as the supply side of the market trends of thermal ceramics, and tracking the future growth potential of the market will also be covered under the scope of the study.
On the basis of material type, the thermal ceramics market has been segmented into the fiber, fired refractory and microporous. No other material type of thermal ceramics has been considered in this study.
Within the type of thermal ceramics, we have considered ceramic fiber, insulating firebrick, and others. Others include monolithics and crucibles. Apart from the mentioned types, no other types of thermal ceramics have been considered in this study.
Within the temperature range of thermal ceramics, we have included up to 1,000C, 1,000C to 1,600C, and more than 1,600C. Apart from these mentioned temperature ranges, no other temperature ranges are taken under the scope of this report.
Under the application of thermal ceramics, we have included fire protection products, refractory solutions, high-temperature insulation paper, coatings, and cement. Apart from these mentioned applications, no other applications of thermal ceramics are considered in this study.
Under the end-user industry, thermal ceramics having applications in industries including power generation, mining and metal processing, chemicals, manufacturing, and others (aerospace and marine) have been considered under the scope of this report. Apart from these mentioned end users, no other end-users of thermal ceramics are taken under consideration within the scope of this report.
Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. For calculating volume metric, kilotons have been used as a base unit. Therefore, the volume has been presented in Kilotons. 1 kiloton is equivalent to 1,000,000 kg or 2,204,622.6 pounds.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Material Type
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Temperature Range of Use
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user Industry
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Patent Review/ New Developments
Chapter 11 Analysis of Market Opportunities
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
