In 2018, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the thermal ceramics market in terms of both value and volume. Dominance of the Asia-Pacific region in the thermal ceramics market is attributed to factors such as widespread use of thermal ceramics in the metal processing industry, growing usage of thermal ceramics in the chemicals and manufacturing sectors, especially in China, and growing usage of thermal ceramics in power generation sector in South Asia. China is the largest market for thermal ceramics in Asia-Pacific.



The major players in the thermal ceramics market include Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), Unifrax (U.S.), IBIDEN Co. Ltd. (Japan), Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd. (Japan), and Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd. (China).



This report includes:

An overview of the global market and technologies for thermal ceramics

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Characterization and quantification of thermal ceramics market by type, material type, temperature range, application and region

Assessment of market dynamics, i.e., drivers, restraints and opportunities and discussion on future outlook and expectations from the thermal ceramics industry

A look at key issues in the global thermal ceramics market and information on patents granted or filed related to thermal ceramics materials

Evaluation of current market size, market forecast to 2024, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry, including AGC Inc., IBIDEN Co. Ltd., Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Morgan Advanced Materials and Unifrax

The scope of the study includes a discussion of current and upcoming trends of thermal ceramics. In addition, raw material analysis, product life cycle analysis and competitive landscape will also be included within the scope of this study. Furthermore, understanding the demand as well as the supply side of the market trends of thermal ceramics, and tracking the future growth potential of the market will also be covered under the scope of the study.



On the basis of material type, the thermal ceramics market has been segmented into the fiber, fired refractory and microporous. No other material type of thermal ceramics has been considered in this study.



Within the type of thermal ceramics, we have considered ceramic fiber, insulating firebrick, and others. Others include monolithics and crucibles. Apart from the mentioned types, no other types of thermal ceramics have been considered in this study.



Within the temperature range of thermal ceramics, we have included up to 1,000C, 1,000C to 1,600C, and more than 1,600C. Apart from these mentioned temperature ranges, no other temperature ranges are taken under the scope of this report.



Under the application of thermal ceramics, we have included fire protection products, refractory solutions, high-temperature insulation paper, coatings, and cement. Apart from these mentioned applications, no other applications of thermal ceramics are considered in this study.



Under the end-user industry, thermal ceramics having applications in industries including power generation, mining and metal processing, chemicals, manufacturing, and others (aerospace and marine) have been considered under the scope of this report. Apart from these mentioned end users, no other end-users of thermal ceramics are taken under consideration within the scope of this report.



Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. For calculating volume metric, kilotons have been used as a base unit. Therefore, the volume has been presented in Kilotons. 1 kiloton is equivalent to 1,000,000 kg or 2,204,622.6 pounds.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition

Future Trends of the Thermal Ceramics Market

New Developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraint

Opportunities

Raw Material Analysis

Fibers

Fired Refractories

Microporous

Value Chain

Product Life Cycle

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Material Type

Introduction

Fiber

Fired Refractory

Microporous

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Ceramic Fiber

Insulating Firebricks

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Temperature Range of Use

Introduction

Up to 1,000 Degree Celsius

1,000 to 1,600 Degree Celsius

More than 1,600 Degree Celsius

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Fire Protection Products

Refractory Solutions

High-Temperature Insulation Paper

Coatings

Cement

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user Industry

Introduction

Power Generation

Mining and Metal Processing

Chemicals

Manufacturing

Others (Aerospace and Marine)

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 10 Patent Review/ New Developments

Introduction

Patent Review by Year

Patent Reviews by Material Type

Chapter 11 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Market Share Analysis

Industry Force Analysis

Buyer Forces

Supplier Forces

Substitute Forces

New Entrant Forces

Competition Forces

Market Opportunity Analysis

Growth through Product Innovation

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

3M

AGC Inc.

BNZ Materials, Inc.

Flsmidth A/S

Hangzhou Minsheng Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd.

Jinan Huolong Thermal Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Murugappa Morgan Thermal Ceramics Ltd.

Promat International Nvetex Building Performance N.V.

Pyrotek Inc.

Rath-Group

Rauschert Steinbach GmbH

RHI Magnesita GmbH

Unifrax

Yeso Insulating Products Co. Ltd.

Yixing Morgan Thermal Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Zhengzhou Dongfang Ancai Refractory Co. Ltd.

Zibo Jiuqiang Refractory Co. Ltd.

