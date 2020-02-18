Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In Europe and North America, the market is witnessing stable performance due to high deployment in the automotive sector. Awareness about the product and its applications is the main reason for the increasing demand in these regions. The larger number of patients from these regions is a good indication of product development in North America and Europe. Rising industrial growth and the development of the electronics, automotive, and paints and coatings industry sectors are the primary reasons behind the growth of the aerographene/graphene aerogel market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Growth will be strong in India and China due to industrialization, population growth, and high demand. In Asia-Pacific, Japan holds the most patents for aerographene/graphene aerogel products. This is encouraging Japanese aerographene manufacturers to expand their business in this region. In overall terms, however, volatile economic growth is slowing market growth in Asia-Pacific. The Rest of the World markets will see better growth during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Evolution, Roadmap and Summary
Chapter 3 Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel: Future and Growth Prospects
Chapter 4 Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel Market by Product Type
Chapter 5 Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel Market by Application
Chapter 6 Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel Market by End-User Industry
Chapter 7 Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel Market by Region
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
