Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Report Includes:

An overview of the global aerographene/graphene aerogel market

Analyses of global market trends, with market data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Insights into government regulations with respect to power consumption and initiatives for shaping the graphene aerogel market

Evaluation of current market size, a market forecast to 2024, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

In Europe and North America, the market is witnessing stable performance due to high deployment in the automotive sector. Awareness about the product and its applications is the main reason for the increasing demand in these regions. The larger number of patients from these regions is a good indication of product development in North America and Europe. Rising industrial growth and the development of the electronics, automotive, and paints and coatings industry sectors are the primary reasons behind the growth of the aerographene/graphene aerogel market in the Asia-Pacific region.



Growth will be strong in India and China due to industrialization, population growth, and high demand. In Asia-Pacific, Japan holds the most patents for aerographene/graphene aerogel products. This is encouraging Japanese aerographene manufacturers to expand their business in this region. In overall terms, however, volatile economic growth is slowing market growth in Asia-Pacific. The Rest of the World markets will see better growth during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Reasons for Doing This Study

Information Sources

Key Data from Secondary Sources

Key Data from Primary Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Evolution, Roadmap and Summary

Development and Evolution of Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel

Report Summary

Chapter 3 Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel: Future and Growth Prospects

Introduction

Future Prospects

Market Dynamics: Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel Market by Product Type

Introduction

Granules

Powder

Blocks

Tiles

Others

Chapter 5 Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel Market by Application

Introduction

Nanocatalyst

Hydrogen Storage

Desalination Systems

Supercapacitors

Fuel Cells

Chapter 6 Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel Market by End-User Industry

Introduction

Paints and Coatings

Aerospace

Automotive

Defense

Industrial

Oil and Gas

Electronics

Others

Chapter 7 Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel Market by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Aerogel Technologies Llc

American Elements

Aspen Aerogel Inc.

BASF SE

Cabot Corp.

Graphene 3D Lab Inc.

Reade International Corp.



