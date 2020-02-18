Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2020 Best Practices for Advertising to Life Scientists: Online and in Print" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



First published in 2003, Advertising to Life Scientists is the indispensable guide to reaching your scientific audience. Improve the effectiveness of your advertising by understanding the messages and media that scientists consider most useful and appropriate.



This report explores the preferences, opinions, and impact of print and digital advertising on life scientists. This report provides substantial data and insights on how scientists search for information, what types of advertising appeals to them the most, and which attributes might influence them to click on sponsored content.



A life scientist's customer journey consists of 4 stages:



1) Awareness - when the customer discovers a need for a product/service

Uncover how life scientists view life science advertising

Overall receptivity to these ads and to various life science brands

Assess the awareness and usefulness of 20+ leading life science publications: online and print

2) Search - where the customer goes to look for solutions and what tools they use in their search

Determine which devices scientists are using to read/view web content

Value of major types of sponsored content: online and print

Use of product-related search terms

Use and perception of sponsored links by region and age

3) Consideration - when the customer researches/evaluates different product and brands

Understand the different online vs. print advertising preferences

Preferences by age and geographic region

Usage of multiple types of print and online ads

4) Purchase - when the customer decides to buy the product

Customers' experiences and opinions concerning how well life science advertising informs them of the products and services that they use

Learn which type of ads scientists are responding to most: print vs. online

The results utilized in this 2020 Perceptions of Life Science Advertising Report, were obtained from an online survey conducted with more than 800 life scientists. We surveyed scientists, representing millennials to boomers, who worked at various universities, biopharmaceutical/biotech companies, hospitals and medical centers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The survey results in this report provide an overview of scientist's perspective as a customer on life science advertisements and it presents effective strategies that you can apply to better market your products and services.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Voice of the Customer

Print and Online Advertising Landscape

Effective Regional Advertising and Customer Engagement

Effective Advertising Across Different Age Demographics

Best Advertising Practices to Life Scientists

2. Perceptions of Print and Online Advertising

Different Effect of Online and Print Advertising

Amount of time spent reading research-related content online

Details of Weekly research-related reading in 2020

Opinions of life science advertising in 2020

Effects of online and print advertising in 2020

Importance of online and print advertising

Importance of online and print advertising in 2020 by region

Importance of online and print advertising in 2020 by age

Use of online and print advertising to make purchase decisions in 2020 by region

Use of online and print advertising to make purchase decisions in 2020 by age

3. Online Advertising

Online Ads Preferences of Life Scientists

Effect of online advertising in the life sciences

Devices used and preferred to access the internet

Combinations of devices used to access research-related content

Use of general search engines

General search engine usage in 2020

Response to sponsored links in 2020 by region

Response to sponsored links in 2020 by age

Sponsored link click-through response

Sponsored link click-through response in 2020 by region

Sponsored link click-through response in 2020 by age

Perception of sponsored link accuracy by region

Perception of sponsored link usefulness by region

Usage of general product-related search terms in 2020

Combinations of general search terms used in 2020

Online publications read/visited in 2020

Types of Sponsored content highly likely to engage potential customers in 2020 by region

Types of Sponsored content highly likely to engage potential customers in 2020 by market segment

Customer perceptions of retargeted ads in 2020

Preferred types of retargeted content in 2020 by region

Preferred types of retargeted content in 2020 by age

Likelihood of banner ad click-through in 2020 by type of website

Likelihood of banner ad click-through in by webpage position in 2020

Customer engagement with different types of online ads in 2020

Most annoying attributes of online ads in 2020

Customer engagement with animated vs. static banner ads in 2020

Life science suppliers with memorable online ads in 2020

Use of ad-blocking software in 2020

Customer Service Attribute Importance

Top Qualities of Customer Service

Customer Service Satisfaction

4. Print Advertising

Print Advertising Can Still Have an Impact

Percentage of time spent reading product-related sections of scientific publications in 2020

Usefulness of print sources for informing about products/services in 2020

Likelihood of sponsored media to engage potential customers in 2020

Print scientific publications received and read in 2020

Typical usage of print copies of scientific publications

Number of readers per print copy of scientific publications in 2020 by region

Frequency of saving scientific journals

Frequency of saving scientific journals by region

Preferred calls to action in response to a print ad in 2020

Preferred calls to action in response to a print ad in 2020 by region

Life science suppliers with memorable print ads in 2020

Recall of life science advertising in the general media in 2020 by age

Effect of print advertising in the life sciences

Effect of print advertising in the life sciences in 2020 by age

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vhgsf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900