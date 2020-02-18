Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2020 Best Practices for Advertising to Life Scientists: Online and in Print" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
First published in 2003, Advertising to Life Scientists is the indispensable guide to reaching your scientific audience. Improve the effectiveness of your advertising by understanding the messages and media that scientists consider most useful and appropriate.
This report explores the preferences, opinions, and impact of print and digital advertising on life scientists. This report provides substantial data and insights on how scientists search for information, what types of advertising appeals to them the most, and which attributes might influence them to click on sponsored content.
A life scientist's customer journey consists of 4 stages:
1) Awareness - when the customer discovers a need for a product/service
- Uncover how life scientists view life science advertising
- Overall receptivity to these ads and to various life science brands
- Assess the awareness and usefulness of 20+ leading life science publications: online and print
2) Search - where the customer goes to look for solutions and what tools they use in their search
- Determine which devices scientists are using to read/view web content
- Value of major types of sponsored content: online and print
- Use of product-related search terms
- Use and perception of sponsored links by region and age
3) Consideration - when the customer researches/evaluates different product and brands
- Understand the different online vs. print advertising preferences
- Preferences by age and geographic region
- Usage of multiple types of print and online ads
4) Purchase - when the customer decides to buy the product
- Customers' experiences and opinions concerning how well life science advertising informs them of the products and services that they use
- Learn which type of ads scientists are responding to most: print vs. online
The results utilized in this 2020 Perceptions of Life Science Advertising Report, were obtained from an online survey conducted with more than 800 life scientists. We surveyed scientists, representing millennials to boomers, who worked at various universities, biopharmaceutical/biotech companies, hospitals and medical centers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
The survey results in this report provide an overview of scientist's perspective as a customer on life science advertisements and it presents effective strategies that you can apply to better market your products and services.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Voice of the Customer
- Print and Online Advertising Landscape
- Effective Regional Advertising and Customer Engagement
- Effective Advertising Across Different Age Demographics
- Best Advertising Practices to Life Scientists
2. Perceptions of Print and Online Advertising
- Different Effect of Online and Print Advertising
- Amount of time spent reading research-related content online
- Details of Weekly research-related reading in 2020
- Opinions of life science advertising in 2020
- Effects of online and print advertising in 2020
- Importance of online and print advertising
- Importance of online and print advertising in 2020 by region
- Importance of online and print advertising in 2020 by age
- Use of online and print advertising to make purchase decisions in 2020 by region
- Use of online and print advertising to make purchase decisions in 2020 by age
3. Online Advertising
- Online Ads Preferences of Life Scientists
- Effect of online advertising in the life sciences
- Devices used and preferred to access the internet
- Combinations of devices used to access research-related content
- Use of general search engines
- General search engine usage in 2020
- Response to sponsored links in 2020 by region
- Response to sponsored links in 2020 by age
- Sponsored link click-through response
- Sponsored link click-through response in 2020 by region
- Sponsored link click-through response in 2020 by age
- Perception of sponsored link accuracy by region
- Perception of sponsored link usefulness by region
- Usage of general product-related search terms in 2020
- Combinations of general search terms used in 2020
- Online publications read/visited in 2020
- Types of Sponsored content highly likely to engage potential customers in 2020 by region
- Types of Sponsored content highly likely to engage potential customers in 2020 by market segment
- Customer perceptions of retargeted ads in 2020
- Preferred types of retargeted content in 2020 by region
- Preferred types of retargeted content in 2020 by age
- Likelihood of banner ad click-through in 2020 by type of website
- Likelihood of banner ad click-through in by webpage position in 2020
- Customer engagement with different types of online ads in 2020
- Most annoying attributes of online ads in 2020
- Customer engagement with animated vs. static banner ads in 2020
- Life science suppliers with memorable online ads in 2020
- Use of ad-blocking software in 2020
- Customer Service Attribute Importance
- Top Qualities of Customer Service
- Customer Service Satisfaction
4. Print Advertising
- Print Advertising Can Still Have an Impact
- Percentage of time spent reading product-related sections of scientific publications in 2020
- Usefulness of print sources for informing about products/services in 2020
- Likelihood of sponsored media to engage potential customers in 2020
- Print scientific publications received and read in 2020
- Typical usage of print copies of scientific publications
- Number of readers per print copy of scientific publications in 2020 by region
- Frequency of saving scientific journals
- Frequency of saving scientific journals by region
- Preferred calls to action in response to a print ad in 2020
- Preferred calls to action in response to a print ad in 2020 by region
- Life science suppliers with memorable print ads in 2020
- Recall of life science advertising in the general media in 2020 by age
- Effect of print advertising in the life sciences
- Effect of print advertising in the life sciences in 2020 by age
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vhgsf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900