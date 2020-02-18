



Company Announcement No. 8/2020

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has, as set out in the Danish Capital Markets Act, chapter 7, received a major shareholder announcement from BlackRock, Inc. according to which BlackRock, Inc. as per February 14, 2020, has decreased its holding of shares and related financial instruments in Chr. Hansen to an equivalent of 7,261,013 shares, corresponding to 5.51% of the total share capital and the total voting rights of the Company, of which 5.06% (previously 4.73%) is attached to the holding of shares and 0.45% (previously 0.80%) is attached to the holding of related financial instruments.



