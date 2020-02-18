Oslo, 18 February 2020: Scatec Solar and partners have grid connected and reached commercial operation for 86 MW of the 258 MW solar power complex in Upington, South Africa. The 86 MW facility, known as Sirius, is expected to produce 217 GWh and will lead to the abatement of more than 180,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions annually.

“We are pleased to reach another milestone with the grid connection of our fourth solar power plant in South Africa, with a combined capacity of 276 MW. South Africa continues to be a very important market for Scatec Solar, and we are developing several interesting project opportunities both within the utility scale segment as well as our container based solar solution – Release”, says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec Solar.

The three projects in Upington was awarded in April 2015 in the fourth bidding round under the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPP) in South Africa. Scatec Solar owns 42%, Norfund holds 18%, the surrounding Community of Upington 5% and H1 Holdings, a South African Black investor holds the remaining 35% of the equity. The two remaining solar plants totalling 172 MW are expected to reach commercial operation within the next few months.

For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, tel: +47 950 38 364

email: ir@scatecsolar.com

About Scatec Solar

Scatec Solar is an integrated independent solar power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long- term player, Scatec Solar develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.3 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under construction on four continents.



With an established global presence and a significant project pipeline, the company is targeting a capacity of 4.5 GW in operation and under construction by end of 2021. Scatec Solar is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SSO'. To learn more, visit www.scatecsolar.com .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act