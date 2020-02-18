TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF), has hailed its successful partnership with Pragmatic Play which has rapidly seen the supplier’s content become among the best performing on the ORYX Hub.



Pragmatic Play’s multi-product offering was added to ORYX’s games platform, ORYX Hub, at the end of 2019 and is now in the top 10 of suppliers on the platform. The partnership includes all of Pragmatic Play’s immersive slot titles, its Live Casino product, as well as its in-game promotional tools, Pragmatic Play Enhance™, designed to boost player experience and provide added value.

The promotional tools include tournaments, prize drops, free round bonuses, free card bonuses and prize multipliers, which have all proven to enhance the gaming engagement and excitement.

The ORYX Hub gives clients easy access to a library of over 8,000 games from more than 80 operators through one single account and integration, and is one of only a few platforms offering Pragmatic Play’s content.

Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming, said: “Since adding Pragmatic Play’s premium multi-product offering to the ORYX Hub we have seen a great response from our partners and it is evident that their portfolio of games and promotional tools are a real hit with players. The deal with Pragmatic Play greatly enhances our offering on the ORYX Hub and we are very excited about our partnership.”

Melissa Summerfield, Chief Commercial Officer of Pragmatic Play, said: “We are thrilled that our innovative casino titles and promotional tools have been so well-received by ORYX’s partners and their players. ORYX’s partners include top-tier operators in global regulated markets so this partnership was an obvious choice for us as we continue to expand our business.”

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s main portfolio is ORYX Gaming , an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

About Pragmatic Play:

Pragmatic Play is a leading content provider to the iGaming industry. Pragmatic Play offers a multi-product portfolio of innovative, regulated and mobile-focused gaming products.

Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled. We strive to create the most engaging and evocative experience for all our customers across a range of products, including slots, live casino and bingo, all of which are available via a single API.

