The United States contributes significantly to the growth of the electroceuticals market.



This report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of the US electroceuticals market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the US electroceuticals market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the US electroceuticals market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

The market growth is attributed to the rise in the prevalence of arrhythmia, a growing number of neural disorders, and a high prevalence of hearing loss. In addition, the rising number of Parkinson's disease and expected approvals for retinal implants in the US are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth of the electroceuticals market. The US has a high incidence and prevalence rate of heart diseases due to the sedentary lifestyle, excessive consumption of alcohol, consumption of junk food, and a high number of diabetic and obese patients.



Traumatic brain injury is the most common cause of fatality and disability in the US. As per the report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, 30% of all the injury-related mortalities occurred due to the traumatic brain injury in the US. According to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in 2017, the US national healthcare expenditure was around $3.5 trillion showing a 3.9% increase in healthcare expenditure. The US has the highest healthcare spending across the globe. In the US, the per capita healthcare expenditure per person in 2017 was around $10,739, as per the CMS.



The growing startups such as Cala Health Incorporated, Axonics Modulation Technologies Incorporated, and others in this market are contributing to the growth of the electroceuticals market in the US. Moreover, the presence of major market players in the US is projected to make a significant contribution to the growth of electroceuticals market in the region.



Abbott Laboratories Incorporated, Advanced Bionics AG, BioElectronics Corporation, Biotronik Incorporated, Cochlear Corporation, and other electroceuticals market players provide hearing aids, pacemakers, defibrillators, SCS, and other devices. These companies are constantly focusing on making advancements in their product offerings to offer superior quality products. For instance, Biotronik Incorporated had launched the PlexaProMRI S DX lead, with DF4/IS-1 connector.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. US Electroceuticals Market by Product and its Application

5.1.1. Cardioverter Defibrillators and Cardiac Pacemaker

5.1.1.1. Arrhythmias

5.1.2. Deep Brain Stimulators

5.1.2.1. Parkinson's Disease

5.1.2.2. Depression

5.1.3. Spinal Cord Stimulators

5.1.3.1. Failed Back Syndrome

5.1.3.2. Ischemia

5.1.4. Vagus Nerve Stimulators

5.1.4.1. Epilepsy

5.1.5. Cochlear Implants

5.1.5.1. Sensorineural Hearing Loss

5.1.6. Others (Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators)

5.1.6.1. Urinary Incontinence

5.1.6.2. Treatment-Resistant Depression

5.2. US Electroceuticals Market by End-users

5.2.1. Hospitals and Clinics

5.2.2. Research Institutes



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

6.2. Advanced Bionics AG

6.3. Boston Scientific Corp.

6.4. Cigna Corp.

6.5. Cochlear Ltd.

6.6. Demant A/S

6.7. Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

6.8. Electrocore Inc.

6.9. Functional Neuromodulation Ltd.

6.10. Getinge AB

6.11. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.12. Medtronic PLC

6.13. Sonova Holding AG

6.14. ZOLL Medical Corp.



