Stockholm 18 February 2020

Welcome to the Annual General Meeting in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on 23 March 2020

The Annual General Meeting in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will be held on 23 March 2020 at 13.00h. (CET) at Stockholm Concert Hall, Hötorget, Stockholm.

Before the meeting a light meal and refreshments will be served. Members of the Group Executive Committee will be available to answer questions from the shareholders.

The agenda includes the Board of Directors’ proposal for a dividend of SEK 6.25 per share for 2019.

The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Signhild Arnegård Hansen, Anne-Catherine Berner, Samir Brikho, Winnie Fok, Sven Nyman, Lars Ottersgård, Jesper Ovesen, Helena Saxon, Johan Torgeby and Marcus Wallenberg. Johan H Andresen has informed that he is not available for re-election.

The notice and the Nomination Committee’s and the Board of Directors’ complete proposed resolutions are available on www.sebgroup.com and at the Bank's Head Office, Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8 in Stockholm.

The notice will be published in Post- och Inrikes Tidningar on 19 February 2020. An announcement of the notice will be published in the Swedish newspapers Dagens Nyheter, Svenska Dagbladet and Dagens Industri on 19 February 2020.

For further information, please contact

Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations

+46(0)8 763 8318

christoffer.geijer@seb.se



Press contact

Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication

+46(0)8 763 9947

frank.hojem@seb.se





