SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labelbox, a collaborative training data platform (TDP) for enterprise machine learning (ML) applications, today announced the appointment of Jason Stewart as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Stewart will have global responsibility for all sales reporting directly to CEO Manu Sharma. Stewart comes to Labelbox a month after the company announced the close of a $25 million round of funding.

“Labelbox is at an inflection point in our explosive growth and we welcome the experience and sales leadership Jason brings to the executive team,” Sharma said. “Our software platform approach to helping customers is gaining traction across a wide variety of industries in the Global 2000 as ML initiatives become increasingly strategic in every competitive market.”

Stewart comes to Labelbox from Splunk where he served as AVP of Americas Sales after their acquisition of SignalFx, the real-time cloud monitoring platform, where he served as VP of Americas Sales. Prior to that he was CRO at Gainsight and earlier at Apptio. Previously he held senior sales roles at Opsware, i2 Technologies and Parametric Technology Corporation.

“This is an exciting time to join Labelbox as it enters a very high-growth phase,” Stewart said. “ML and artificial intelligence applications are becoming business-critical functions in so many new and traditional industries. Labelbox is providing the underlying platform for training data that is the engine driving this new technology wave transforming the world.”

About Labelbox

Founded in 2018 and based in San Francisco, Labelbox is a collaborative training data platform for machine learning applications. Rather than requiring companies to build their own expensive and incomplete homegrown tools, Labelbox created the world’s first training data platform that acts as a central hub for data science teams to interface with dispersed labeling teams. Better ways to input and manage data means higher-quality training data and more accurate machine-learning models. Labelbox has raised $39 million in capital from leading VCs in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit: https://www.Labelbox.com/

