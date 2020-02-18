CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing the next generation of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming conferences in February.



Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on February 25, 2020 at 1:00pm ET in New York, NY Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics, will present an update on company progress during the panel “Innovation Hour: New Scientific Frontiers in Cell Therapies for Solid Tumors” at the Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference on February 27, 2020 at 10:40am ET in New York, NY

A live webcast of the SVB Leerink fireside chat will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.tcr2.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing the next generation of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. TCR2’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while exhibiting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate, TC-210, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com .

