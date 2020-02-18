Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Beta glucan market is anticipated to surpass USD 815 million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Changing consumer perceptions towards adopting natural and easily digestible ingredients in food & beverage industry and rising competition to introduce innovative products is likely to boost market demand.

Changing consumer perceptions towards the use of high quality and natural ingredients in food industry is likely to boost market share. Increasing awareness on potential benefits of beta glucan induced food preparations along with rising cases of obesity, infections, and diabetes in increasing market share. Consumers are rapidly shifting towards easily digestible and nutritious alternatives owing to changing perceptions towards nutrition and overall well-being.

Yeast beta glucan is widely used in bakery and confectionery preparations as it aids improving nutritional profile and texture. Increasing consumption of bakery products, rising disposable income, and rapid penetration of yeast-based products should boost market share. Furthermore, yeast beta glucan is also used to fortify sports beverages to decrease dehydration rate and boost digestibility which should boost market share.

Some major findings of the beta glucan market report include:

The demand for beta glucan is increasing globally owing to its easy digestibility and nutrition rich characteristics

Rapid shift towards natural ingredients in Europe due to changing dietary patterns and increasing inclination to consume nutritious food & beverages.

Changing perceptions on nutrition, increasing demand for naturally fortified and antioxidant rich ingredients to boost product demand.

Some of the major players operating in beta glucan market include Lantmännen, Tate & Lyle, mcePharma, Ceapro, Kemin Industries, and Cargill

Companies are rapidly investing in R&D initiatives to manufacture high performance solutions for various applications.

Industry players are developing novel extraction and manufacturing techniques to extract high purity product to gain unique selling prospective to gain maximum market share.

Stringent regulations in North America & Europe for food manufacturers towards the use of high-quality ingredients and concentration of beta glucan to protect consumer interest is making industry players to provide innovative and high-quality products

Manufacturers are rapidly adopting new product development by introducing beta glucan-based food items such as bakery preparations, snacks, and beverages

Cosmetic industry players are introducing natural cosmetic product line up with natural extracts to capitalize on emerging trends towards natural ingredients

Marketing initiatives in supermarkets & local stores by giving free samples and testers is increasing popularity among health-conscious consumer base which should boost beta glucan market outlook

Increasing prevalence of livestock disease along with rising meat consumption is increasing share of mushroom extracts in animal feed industry as they help in increasing resistance against water and air borne contaminants

Increasing demand for natural ingredients in cosmetic industry owing to rising awareness on potential drawbacks of chemically induced cosmetics may boost the market trends. Seaweed beta glucan extracts are widely used to replace chemical ingredients that aid in moisture retention without triggering the production of oil and acne. Increasing investment in R&D to provide innovative and high-performance cosmetic preparations is likely to augment industry statistics.

Rising living standards supported by increasing per capita income and education levels is increasing awareness on quality of animal products and nutrition. Beta glucan extracted from oats, barley and mushrooms are widely used in fortifying feed for poultry and swine. The beta glucan market is also gaining strength owing to increased demand for high quality eggs, pure milk products, and dried meats. Beta glucan additives in animal feed aids in quick digestion, proper nutrition and reduces outbreaks of common water borne diseases which is likely to boost the market trends.

Several market players are engaged in launching new products by developing advanced extraction methods to retain nutritional profile. Various manufacturers have also adopted strategic measures to diversify product portfolio, strengthen brand recognition, and increase geographical presence. Companies are also engaged in segment diversification by collaborating and acquiring new firms which should stimulate beta glucan market growth.

