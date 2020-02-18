NP7 is the seventh generation of Fortinet’s purpose-built network processor specifically engineered to enable large enterprises to handle unprecedented levels of data and application demands. Powering Fortinet’s new FortiGate 1800F Next-Generation Firewall, NP7 offers today’s largest organizations the ability to segment and launch services, manage internal and external risks, and preserve user experience.

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“The FortiGate 1800F powered by NP7 has a Security Compute Rating ranging from 3x to 20x faster than the comparable product from our competition. This allows our customers to deploy FortiGate 1800F as an internal segmentation firewall and effectively strengthen their security posture.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today unveiled the FortiGate 1800F Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) powered by NP7, the company’s seventh generation network processor, to enable today’s largest enterprises to achieve true internal segmentation as well as unprecedented scale, performance, detection, and enforcement capabilities.

Flat Networks Fall Flat When Attacked

Digital Innovation is disrupting enterprise organizations, creating new services and business opportunities while also causing increased risk across all industries. Explosive adoption of IoT and mobile devices, as well as applications and services from multiple clouds, are pushing the attack surface beyond the traditional network boundaries. An expanding and fragmented attack surface is undermining the ability of network security leaders to maintain network performance, security, reliability, and availability.

In today’s data centers, many enterprise architectures have been built on a high-performance routing and switching infrastructure without integrating security. To facilitate flexibility and agility in this type of environment, networks have become progressively flatter and more open, which means security implementation within the internal network is, in most cases, basic and limited to Virtual LANs and Layer 4 access lists. Therefore, in the event of a security breach, once beyond the security perimeter, hackers can easily move about and freely gain access to credentials, resources, and data. More, the lack of security infrastructure within the internal network also significantly limits the enterprise’s visibility into suspicious traffic behaviors and data flows, which hinders the ability to detect a breach.

Many have turned to internal segmentation as a way to regain control over their burgeoning networks, and to improve visibility and security.

Internal Segmentation Requires Extreme Performance

A new challenge has emerged for enterprises trying to successfully segment their network: security performance. Today’s enterprises face unprecedented performance demands on their infrastructure that often cannot be matched by existing security solutions. For a majority of enterprises, traditional security appliances that are built with off-the-shelf CPUs and hardware to process security traffic have become an infrastructure bottleneck, resulting in degraded user and application experience. Simply put, yesterday’s security performance is no longer enough to secure and enable enterprises at the pace of today’s business innovation.

To meet the extraordinary demands of data center security and enable a Security-Driven Networking approach, Fortinet is introducing the FortiGate 1800F NGFW.

FortiGate 1800F Delivers High Performance Internal Segmentation

The FortiGate 1800F is powered by NP7, the seventh generation of Fortinet’s purpose-built network processor specifically engineered to enable large enterprises to handle unprecedented levels of data and application demands. NP7 offers today’s largest organizations the ability to segment and launch services, manage internal and external risks, and preserve user experience. FortiGate 1800F, is an integral part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, and enables several of the highest Security Compute Ratings 1 to-date:

Specifications FortiGate 1800 Industry

Average Security Compute

Rating PA-3260 SG-5600 FPR-2130 Firewall 195Gbps 14Gbps 14x 10Gbps 23Gbps 10Gbps IPsec Performance 60Gbps 4.3Gbps 14x 4.8Gbps 6.5Gbps 1.6Gbps Concurrent Connections 12M 2.73M 4x 3M 3.2M 2M Connections per Second 500k 113k 4x 114k 185k 40k Threat Protection 10Gbps 3.6Gbps 3x 4.4Gbps 2.78Gbps N/A SSL Inspection 15Gbps 0.735Gbps 20x N/A N/A 0.735Gbps

FortiGate 1800F NGFW Use Cases and Benefits:

Fortinet’s FortiGate 1800F NGFW is engineered for large enterprises to quickly and securely drive digital innovation by offering capabilities to meet the huge capacity and performance demands of critical business operations such as:

Managing Internal Security Risks : Most firewalls simply cannot perform fast enough to enable internal segmentation. With multiple high speed 40G interfaces and the industry’s best threat protection performance with a Security Compute Rating of 3x, FortiGate 1800F enables enterprises to properly segment their network to manage internal security risks. Additionally, FortiGate 1800F intelligently adapts to segmented users, devices, and applications – regardless of their location, whether on-premise or in multiple clouds – providing automated threat detection and enforcement.

: Most firewalls simply cannot perform fast enough to enable internal segmentation. With multiple high speed 40G interfaces and the industry’s best threat protection performance with a Security Compute Rating of 3x, FortiGate 1800F enables enterprises to properly segment their network to manage internal security risks. Additionally, FortiGate 1800F intelligently adapts to segmented users, devices, and applications – regardless of their location, whether on-premise or in multiple clouds – providing automated threat detection and enforcement. Accelerating the Cloud On-Ramp: IPsec encryption must be high performing to enable and accelerate the cloud on-ramp for organizations adopting multiple clouds for IaaS and SaaS services. FortiGate 1800F offers the highest Security Compute Rating of 14x for IPsec encryption when benchmarked against competitors, enabling the required speed, scale, and availability organizations need when on-ramping to the cloud.

IPsec encryption must be high performing to enable and accelerate the cloud on-ramp for organizations adopting multiple clouds for IaaS and SaaS services. FortiGate 1800F offers the highest Security Compute Rating of 14x for IPsec encryption when benchmarked against competitors, enabling the required speed, scale, and availability organizations need when on-ramping to the cloud. Removing Blind Spots: With as much as 60 percent of encrypted traffic containing malware, SSL inspection performance has become critical to properly secure the network. FortiGate 1800F offers the industry’s highest SSL inspection performance with a Security Compute Rating of 20x, as well as support for the industry’s latest TLS 1.3 standard, to eliminate network blind spots by enabling full visibility of clear-text and encrypted network flows.

With as much as of encrypted traffic containing malware, SSL inspection performance has become critical to properly secure the network. FortiGate 1800F offers the industry’s highest SSL inspection performance with a Security Compute Rating of 20x, as well as support for the industry’s latest TLS 1.3 standard, to eliminate network blind spots by enabling full visibility of clear-text and encrypted network flows. Securing Services Across Hybrid Architectures: Traditional software-based security solutions have low performance and high latency, which increases time to service and provides a poor user experience. The FortiGate 1800F’s hardware-accelerated Virtual Extension LAN (VXLAN) feature enables massively scalable, adaptable internal segmentation and allows super-fast communication between enormously scaled services, such as compute, storage, and applications that are co-hosted on physical and virtual platforms. This allows organizations that leverage a highly scalable virtual services architecture to launch services and applications in the most agile fashion possible to increase productivity and revenue opportunities.

Traditional software-based security solutions have low performance and high latency, which increases time to service and provides a poor user experience. The FortiGate 1800F’s hardware-accelerated Virtual Extension LAN (VXLAN) feature enables massively scalable, adaptable internal segmentation and allows super-fast communication between enormously scaled services, such as compute, storage, and applications that are co-hosted on physical and virtual platforms. This allows organizations that leverage a highly scalable virtual services architecture to launch services and applications in the most agile fashion possible to increase productivity and revenue opportunities. Enabling Secure Advanced Research: Organizations often transition their research to AI and ML simulations to allow for faster discovery of their objectives. For example, pharmaceuticals can measure the effectiveness of new drugs or develop drugs faster with reduced risks and potentially with lower costs. AI/ML simulations require the transfer of huge datasets (e.g. 1 TB files), called an elephant flow, that today’s data centers struggle to securely transfer, bringing research and collaboration to a crawl. The performance capabilities of FortiGate 1800F allow research organizations to perform big data analysis and natural language processing at unprecedented speeds where a single elephant flow can reach up to 40Gbps. Just as important, with FortiGate 1800F NGFWs, these elephant flows are secured using high-performance encryption to ensure privacy and compliance.

Fortinet’s Commitment to Industry-Leading Segmentation Solutions

In the September 2019 Gartner report, “Critical Capabilities for Network Firewalls,” Fortinet received the highest score for the “Enterprise Data Center” use case. The score includes parameters associated with “firewalls protecting the enterprise data center, and firewalls doing segmentation inside the enterprise data center.” Fortinet believes this result highlights its dedication to helping customers manage internal risks with industry-leading segmentation solutions. With the introduction of its FortiGate 1800Fand NP7, Fortinet is well positioned to even further help customers meet these escalating business needs.

NP7 Secures Tomorrow’s Hyperscale Data Centers

The adoption of digital innovation has ushered in an era of huge transformation within data centers. To remain competitive in this era of explosive demands for unprecedented scale, availability, and application delivery requirements, some of the largest enterprises in the world are developing hyperscale architectures within their data centers that are capable of rapidly expanding to millions of physical and virtual instances in order to meet massive demand. With unmatched scale, performance, acceleration, and internal segmentation capabilities, the speed and agility that NP7 offers provides these large organizations the ability to develop and segment services, manage internal and external risks, and preserve user experience. NP7 will also power future FortiGate appliances to enable agile, high-performance security for hyperscale data centers.

Customer Quotes

“Fortinet has an excellent global reputation and demonstrates continuous innovation that can support our needs now and in the future. Being the world’s 10th largest stock exchange, we must process highly business-critical data very quickly and securely. Internal segmentation is a key component of our security strategy of managing internal risks by isolating, detecting and blocking cyberattacks. Fortinet’s FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls deliver the hardware-accelerated performance that offers us unmatched performance to simplify operations and improve user experience, without compromising security.”

– Shivkumar Pandey, Group CISO at BSE Ltd (Formerly Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd).

“Our highest priority at eClerx is to protect our customers that host and consume services from our data centers from massive cyberattacks. Fortinet continues to innovate, providing us the required performance, speed and scale to meet our extraordinary hyperscale data center security demands. Fortinet NP7-powered FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls will offer hardware assisted DDoS protection along with firewall security that performs at hyperscale, dramatically improving the security posture for eClerx’s dynamic and ever-evolving customer base that includes retail, financial and e-commerce services.”

– Sanjay Kukreja, Global Head of Technology at eClerx

“Like Fortinet, we are innovators. Fortinet offers us a future-proof hyperscale security solution that will scale with our unprecedented business needs. Fortinet and its network processing power provides the speed, performance, agility and security to massively scale and segment our virtual networks using VXLANs and enables us to efficiently and securely deploy services across virtual and physical infrastructures. And we’re able to do this with speed, allowing us to remain focused on innovating cutting-edge design solutions for our customers.”

– Artur Wetzler, Manager IT Security Services at Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Partner Quote

“ePlus is committed to providing our customers with security solutions that help them achieve positive business outcomes. We partner with Fortinet to offer innovative and proven solutions to help customers stop disruptive cyber threats at the speed and scale they require. We look forward to the increased performance and innovation brought by adding the new 1800F FortiGate NGFW to our portfolio. Together with Fortinet, we help customers address their biggest business challenges, protect their entire IT infrastructure and improve their security posture.”

– Pascal Perot, VP, Strategic Alliances, Security at ePlus

Analyst Quote

“Enterprises driven by unprecedented user and enterprise demands continue to add capacity to maintain a viable position in the market. These organizations are utilizing more data than ever before and while delivering user experience at extraordinary speeds. To meet these demands, they often forgo security at their hyperscale data center edge, considering it to be a better trade-off to maintain user experience. Fortinet’s purpose-built NP7-powered FortiGate 1800F solves this trade-off challenge by providing high performance L4 security at the data center edge while continuing to enable organizations to deliver a user experience at extraordinary speeds.”

– Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst with ZK Research

1 Security Compute Rating is the benchmark (performance multiplier) that compares Fortinet’s purpose-built ASIC-based FortiGate NGFW performance vs the industry average of competing products across various categories that fall within the same price band​ that utilize generic CPUs for networking and security capabilities.





