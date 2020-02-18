PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- On February 14, 2020, the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania released a memorandum opinion in reference to Innovative Designs’ written motion to strike the testimony of the Federal Trade Commission’s expert witness.



The thirty page opinion discusses the inadequacies of the testimony that was presented to the court. As written in the order, the judge states, “The court is troubled by the FTC’s position. Since the inception of this action, which was filed in 2016, the FTC has had virtually unlimited resources. Unlike Innovative Designs, it has had the assistance of at least two attorneys and a paralegal. (Their Expert) has been at its beck and call, available to formulate strategy, develop their case, and answer any questions that it might have. It has also had ample opportunity to consult with other experts and depose any of the other laboratories that tested Insultex®. Yet, it neglected to develop even the most basic aspects of its case and has provided the Court with little to consider when determining whether it should reopen the matter.” “For these reasons, Innovative Designs Motion to Strike is granted.”

