WATERTOWN, Mass. and NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, and Vision Center Network of America, LLC (“VCNA”), a Clinically Integrated Network (“CIN”) with the aim of significantly improving the healthcare delivery system in the specialty area of ophthalmic surgery, today announced that they have entered into an purchase agreement for DEXYCU® (dexamethasone intraocular suspension) 9% for its network of nine surgery centers located in New York and New Jersey that perform an estimated 60,000 cataract procedures annually. The agreement will enable VCNA physicians to incorporate DEXYCU into their surgical protocols for treating ocular inflammation associated with cataract surgery.



Nancy Lurker, President and Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stated, “We look forward to working with VCNA to further broaden DEXYCU’s commercial reach in the United States and to improve the care for patients by providing an effective therapy for treating inflammation associated with cataract surgery. VCNA is a fast-growing network and we look forward to being their preferred partner.”

Dr. Jerome Levy, President and Chairman of the Board at VCNA said, “We are delighted that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has decided to enter into a relationship with VCNA. Given the high volume of cataract surgeries performed annually across our centers, we believe that this agreement will enhance the value proposition we offer to our patients and payers.”

About VCNA

Vision Center Network of America, LLC (“VCNA”) is comprised of nine prominent and busy ophthalmic ambulatory surgery centers that perform an estimated 60,000 cataract procedures annually. VCNA came together in March of 2016 with the intention of advancing Value-Based Care (defined as high quality healthcare at a lower than average cost) for the patients they currently serve within the Northeast United States.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( www.eyepointpharma.com ) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company currently has two commercial products: DEXYCU®, the first approved intraocular product for the treatment of postoperative inflammation, and YUTIQ®, a three-year treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert™ technology for extended intravitreal drug delivery including EYP-1901 targeting wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts with offices in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION ACT OF 1995: Various statements made in this release are forward-looking, and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions. All statements that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, plan or believe may occur in the future, including but not limited to statements about our expectations regarding the timing and clinical development of our product candidates, including EYP-1901 and YUTIQ 50; the potential for EYP-1901 as a vital, new six-month treatment for serious eye diseases, including wet AMD, DR and RVO; our expected financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and longer-term financial and business goals are forward-looking statements. Our preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2019 revenue results are preliminary and subject to adjustment in the ongoing review procedures by our independent registered public accounting firm. Such forward-looking statements are not to be viewed as facts, as they reflect various assumptions of management of the Company and are subject to significant business, financial, economic, operating, competitive and other risks and uncertainties and contingencies (many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the control of the Company) that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements included herein. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in our forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties inherent in our business including, without limitation: the effectiveness and timeliness of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and the usefulness of the data; the timeliness of regulatory approval; our ability to achieve profitable operations and access to needed capital; fluctuations in our operating results; our ability to successfully produce sufficient commercial quantities of YUTIQ and DEXYCU and to successfully commercialize YUTIQ and DEXYCU in the U.S.; our ability to sustain and enhance an effective commercial infrastructure and enter into and maintain commercial agreements for YUTIQ and DEXYCU; potential off-label sales of ILUVIEN for non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; consequences of fluocinolone acetonide side effects for YUTIQ; consequences of dexamethasone side effects for DEXYCU; successful commercialization of, and receipt of revenues from, ILUVIEN for diabetic macular edema, or DME; Alimera’s ability to obtain additional marketing approvals and the effect of pricing and reimbursement decisions on sales of ILUVIEN for DME; Alimera’s ability to commercialize ILUVIEN for non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye in the territories in which Alimera is licensed to do so; our ability to market and sell products; the success of current and future license agreements, including our agreements with Equinox Science, LLC; termination or breach of current license agreements, including our agreement with Equinox Science, LLC; our dependence on contract research organizations, contract sales organizations, vendors and investigators; effects of competition and other developments affecting sales of products; market acceptance of products; effects of guidelines, recommendations and studies; protection of intellectual property and avoiding intellectual property infringement; retention of key personnel; product liability; industry consolidation; compliance with environmental laws; manufacturing risks; risks and costs of international business operations; volatility of stock price; possible dilution; absence of dividends; and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We cannot guarantee that the results and other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statement will be realized. A variety of factors, including these risks, could cause our actual results and other expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in our forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected in the forward-looking statements. You should bear this in mind as you consider any forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes makes it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in such statements will not be realized.

Contacts for EyePoint

Investors:

Argot Partners

Kimberly Minarovich or Joe Rayne

212-600-1902

eyepoint@argotpartners.com

Media:

Thomas Gibson

201-476-0322

tom@tomgibsoncommunications.com

Contact for Vision Center Network of America, LLC:

Neil Levinbook, Esq.

Chief Operating Officer

(888) 771-VCNA (8262)

nlevinbook@vcna.net