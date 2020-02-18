WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbat Holdings added the purchase of 400 South Old Woodward to its portfolio of communities currently in downtown Detroit and downtown Ann Arbor. The company plans a complete redesign of the building to include 30 new one-bedroom apartment units under its luxury lifestyle brand Houze Living.

Barbat’s Houze Living brand will drive a major renovation of the building to include a rooftop terrace in the heart of the city, high ceilings in each unit with tall entry doors, custom kitchens, marble bathroom finishes, custom closets, home automation systems, and high-end fixtures at every touchpoint.

“We studied the market and realized there is a gap for one-bedroom, efficient-sized units,” said Joe Barbat, Chairman of Barbat Holdings and Houze Living. “Birmingham Houze will offer young professionals or empty nesters an opportunity to live in beautiful downtown Birmingham with the luxury finishes expected in this vibrant neighborhood.” Barbat added, “I have a deep passion for design and I plan on personally being involved in the entire process to help deliver one of the most beautiful, ultra contemporary developments of its kind.”

Apartment units are expected to be available for lease by the winter of 2021.

Part of the second story of the building will also serve as the new corporate office of Barbat Holdings as the company plans to relocate their headquarters from West Bloomfield. “Birmingham reflects our strategic game plan of selecting communities within thriving urban markets,” Barbat said, “and being closer to our tenants at Birmingham Houze will allow for strong management services. We’re very much looking forward to having a design influence and presence in this vibrant city.”

About Houze Living

Founded in 2015, Houze Living is an exclusive community dedicated to creating efficient, amenity-rich communities offering luxury hospitality experiences. Situated within Michigan’s most desirable urban neighborhoods to ensure walkability to tenants’ favorite destinations, Houze Living offers modern appointments to meet the demands and preferences of the active lifestyle with the perks of world-class living.

About Barbat Holdings

Founded in 2005, Barbat Holdings is a Michigan-based real estate, investment and hospitality company. Managing over one million square feet of real estate consisting of retail shopping centers, office space, medical centers, and multi-family buildings. In addition to its real estate properties, Barbat Holdings has a significant holding in the hospitality and entertainment space. Prime Hospitality’s portfolio consists of Prime 29 Steakhouse in West Bloomfield, Nara Hibachi in West Bloomfield, PAO in downtown Detroit, and Wabeek Club in Bloomfield Hills. The company’s mission is to help beautify the communities it serves and provide unparalleled service, top dining and entertainment to each of its guests and tenants. Barbat’s objective is to provide a memorable experience at all of the company’s venues.

