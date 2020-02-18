Winston-Salem, NC, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence announced today that it has expanded its digital marketing leadership team with the addition of three industry veterans: Cheryl Black as SVP/GM of Retail Commerce Platforms, Jay Habegger as SVP/GM of Data and Aaron Kechley as GM, Media and SVP, Strategy.

Cheryl Black will continue to bring Inmar Intelligence’s world-class digital offerings to retailers within her new role of SVP/GM of Retail Commerce Platforms. Prior to joining Inmar Intelligence, she was CEO of YouTech, a digital offer network recently acquired by Inmar Intelligence. She joined YouTech as Chief Operating Officer in 2007 to run engineering, product management and customer-facing capabilities. Black played an integral role in pioneering digital offers as a scalable line of business.

Inmar Intelligence welcomes Jay Habegger as SVP/GM of Data where he is responsible for the data business and is tasked with bringing integrated programmatic capabilities to all of Inmar's client base. A successful entrepreneur and business owner, he founded and served as CEO of two organizations, one being OwnerIQ, which Inmar Intelligence acquired in 2019. This experience, accumulating to 20 years, allows him to bring an exciting perspective and level of insight to his new role at Inmar Intelligence.

As GM, Media and SVP, Strategy at Inmar Intelligence, Aaron Kechley is responsible for helping brands reach unique retail audiences through data-driven retail advertising. Within his new position at Inmar Intelligence, he will assemble a media strategy group that will be responsible for crafting necessary sales support and organizational impact needed to maximize Inmar Intelligence’s success. A pioneer in big-data powered marketing technologies, Kechley previously served as President at dataxu, which was acquired by Roku for its position as the leading self-service TV buy-side platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome these dynamic individuals to our Inmar Intelligence family,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar Intelligence. “All three executives have an outstanding track record of encouraging innovation and leveraging data and technology. Their expertise is invaluable as we expand our Innovator Ecosystem and continue to drive value for businesses that utilize technology, media and analytics to solve complex business problems.

About Inmar Intelligence

Inmar Intelligence helps leading Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands stay relevant and propel growth while providing their consumers with personalized and precision-driven tools to save money, improve health and safety, and more conveniently go about their lives. Inmar Intelligence's holistic portfolio of media products enables advertisers to access a variety of intelligent tools, including its influencer media platform, conversational commerce (chat-based media), audience extension and on-site digital media for retail. As a trusted intermediary for 40 years, Inmar Intelligence has served retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, government and employers as their trusted intermediary and helped them redefine innovation.

