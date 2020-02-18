TELUS’ record-breaking download speeds at 75 Mbps, handily beat South Korea’s national average download speeds at 58.7 Mbps

Canada places second in global ranking for wireless speed, behind only South Korea

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS announced today that it has been recognized as the best network in Canada for 4G Availability, Video Experience, Download Speed Experience, Latency Experience, and Upload Speed Experience in Opensignal’s Canada: Mobile Network Experience Report ¹1, in addition to earning 2019 Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage Speedtest Awards™ in Canada from Seattle-based Ookla® for Q3-Q4 2019.

“Our achievements from Opensignal and Ookla recognize TELUS’ network superiority within Canada and around the globe, and reinforce the value of our continued capital investments in broadband wireless and fibre technologies, which are increasingly critical as we evolve toward a 5G world,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS.

Canada as a country placed second in UK-based Opensignal’s global ranking of national average download speeds of all countries in the world, behind only South Korea, with a slight difference: 58.7 Mbps and 55.4 Mbps, respectively. It is notable that South Korea is 1/100th the size of Canada. Moreover, previous analysis by Opensignal has shown that if rural Canada were a country, it would rank 12th in the world for download speed²2, with rural Canada being faster than every urban market in the United States.

“Bravo to the movie, Parasite, on winning the Oscar for best picture, but the award for best wireless performance in the world goes to TELUS’ record-breaking 4G network speeds at 75 Mbps, beating South Korea’s 5G national average download speeds of 58.7 Mbps,” continued Entwistle. “Just imagine what will happen in Canada when we launch 5G. Go Canada go!”

The recognition from Opensignal and Ookla complement the countless accolades TELUS has earned over the years in respect of their world-leading wireless network. In 2019, TELUS was recognized by other industry-leading experts, including OpenSignal, Ookla, J.D. Power, PCMag, and Tutela, building on an outstanding record of achievement with respect to network excellence, having earned the top spot in four out of five of the major mobile network reporting for the third consecutive year in a row or more. Notably, these awards are based on TELUS’ national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested more than $181 billion in network infrastructure and spectrum to enhance the coverage, speed and reliability of its world-class network and connect customers from coast to coast to coast. TELUS has committed to invest a further $40 billion over the next three years in critical technology components to support the roll out of 5G networks which will enhance innovation and help drive digital development across industries in a new age of hyper-connectedness.

