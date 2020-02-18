SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet

“Fortinet has one of the industry’s most extensive open ecosystems, enabling our customers to seamlessly and easily integrate the Fortinet Security Fabric with their existing and future systems. Our Open Fabric Ecosystem includes more than 355 technology integrations leading to significant cybersecurity digital innovations. These collaborations allow customers to reap the greatest benefits from their security investments through the development of comprehensive and pre-validated solutions.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, announced that with more than 355 technology integrations with its Fortinet Security Fabric, Fortinet provides its customers with one of the most extensive cybersecurity ecosystems in the industry. With Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem , customers can attain the most advanced end-to-end security with broad visibility and seamless management across their entire network through integrated, pre-validated solutions.

Integrating Disparate Solutions with the Open Fabric Ecosystem

With an uptick in the number of connected devices and the creation of numerous edges, the attack surface is expanding, making it challenging for organizations to protect and manage their network. This reality is coupled with organizations trying to manage a number of solutions and products that don’t communicate with each other, leading to fragmented management, low visibility of workflows and policies, and higher chances of security risks.

The Fortinet Security Fabric has an open architecture that connects traditionally disparate security solutions into a unified framework. This allows organizations to dynamically adapt to evolving IT infrastructure in order to defend the rapidly-changing attack surface. Fortinet’s open approach extends the broad visibility, integrated threat detection and automated response of its Security Fabric to leading technology alliance solutions. These integrated solutions in the Fortinet Open Fabric Ecosystem enable customers to obtain more value from their security deployments through comprehensive solutions.

Customers are able to interconnect security solutions across cloud, network operations, application security, endpoints, and more by deploying the Fortinet Security Fabric that has more than 355 technology integrations. The result for customers is integrated, automated security to detect, monitor, prevent and remediate threats across the entire attack surface, delivering unparalleled end-to-end security.

Innovating Comprehensive Solutions for Customers

By removing complexity and unifying fragmented solutions, Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem spurs digital innovations faster and more securely. Fortinet’s Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program provides technology partners in Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem with resources and tools, enabling them to leverage the Security Fabric’s integration interfaces to develop advanced, complementary solutions. Fortinet’s open approach extends the Security Fabric to technology partners through Fabric Connectors , Fabric APIs and DevOps tools.

Fabric Connectors: Fabric Connectors are Fortinet-developed deep integrations with technology partners that automate security operations and policies. These deep integrations allow Fortinet to interconnect with customers’ multi-vendor ecosystems.

Fabric APIs: Technology alliance partners integrate with the Fortinet Security Fabric via application programming interfaces (APIs) to actively collect and share threat and mitigation information. This improves threat intelligence, enhances overall threat awareness, and broadens end-to-end threat response.

Fabric DevOps: A variety of DevOps tools leverage the Security Fabric. These DevOps tools and scripts are developed by Fortinet, technology partners and customers, providing full automation of Fortinet security provisioning and configuration management.

Supporting Quotes

“Our clients, many of whom operate in some of the most highly regulated industries in the world, are demanding more enterprise-ready security solutions than ever before as they continue to migrate critical applications to the public cloud. As a key member of Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem, IBM has integrated the Fortinet solutions into many of our public cloud offerings, including IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions, as well as into IBM Security offerings. This has helped ensure our clients have access to trusted options to effectively manage risk, defend against emerging threats and maintain the highest levels of control in workloads deployed on the IBM public cloud.”

— Raj Balasubramanian, Director, Cross Portfolio Offering & Product Management, IBM Cloud

“IT and OT convergence provide organizations with responsive and agile business results, however, according to a recent global survey of C-level executives from electric power industry, conducted by Siemens and Newsweek magazine, it may also expose OT networks to increased cybersecurity risk. As part of Fortinet’s open ecosystem, we can provide customers a single appliance for OT environments, resulting in simplified deployment, reduction in power and space, while increasing physical security and reliability - crucial for operating in harsh environments of electric power industry. This ensures our customers’ networks remain secure in mission-critical applications.”

— Jeremy Bryant, Vice President Business Development at Siemens Ruggedcom

“Tufin Orchestration Suite’s integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric enables customers to design, implement and automate network security policies, helping them to reduce their security and compliance risks while improving their operational efficiency. Customers can rapidly deploy the Fabric-Ready solution in complex and dynamic network environments, affording business transformation with minimal disruption.”

— Pamela Cyr, SVP, Business and Corporate Development at Tufin

