The Delivery Drones Market is projected to witness a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period.



The necessity of faster delivery of goods has helped the increase in demand for drone logistics. This, in turn, has propelled the market for delivery drones globally.



The market is currently in its infancy stage with a lot of scope to grow. The enormous opportunities in the industry have attracted the attention of some globally renowned companies like Google, Amazon, Deutsche Post DHL Group, which are currently investing in the market.



The delivery drone industry has seen huge progress in 2019. While a number of ambitious drone delivery services made thair first flights, other companies have received regulatory approvals form the concerning bodies regarding the usage of delivery drones.



Key Market Trends



Rotary-wing Segment is Projected to Register the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period



The Rotary-wing segment is projected to have the largest share in the delivery drones market during the forecast period. Rotary wing drones, especially the quadcopters have gained a lot of popularity in the recent past. Their vertical take-off and landing capabilities, coupled with their ability to hover, have increased their suitability for various delivery applications.



Many companies have envisioned rotary-wing drones as a potential platform for logistics and are investing in this regard. For instance, in October 2019, Uber Eats unveiled details about the company's plans for food delivery via drones. Uber's VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) drone features rotating wings with six rotors, and travel a maximum of eight minutes with a total flight range is 18 miles and a round-trip delivery range of 12 miles.



As the developments in the rotor wing drone applications are higher, their increased usage is expected to help the segment register the largest market share during the forecast period.



In 2019, North America Held the Largest Market Share



As of 2019, North America has the largest share in the Delivery Drones Market. The region, especially the US, has seen a lot of developments in the delivery drone industry in the recent past. The presence of a large number of players who are investing in the delivery drones is helping the growth of the market in the region.



Companies like Amazon.com, FedEx Corporation, Flirtey, Wing Aviation, Uber Technologies, United Parcel Service of America, Zipline, etc, which are investing in the delivery drones industry, are all based in the US, which made the country a global hotspot for the market.



Federal Aviation Administration, the governmental body of the United States that regulates all the aspects of civil aviation in the country, has given approvals in the recent past to various companies to test and execute the drone delivery services, thereby giving the necessary impetus to the players in bringing the service into fruition. For instance, in June 2019, Amazon Prime Air received permission from the FAA to test its delivery drones in the US. The VTOL rotor-wing drone can fly up to 15 miles and deliver packages with weight up to five pounds.



Such initiatives, both by the players in the market and the regulatory bodies, is currently helping the growth of the market in North America. However, Asia-Pacific, which is experiencing an increasing penetration of both global and local players in the drone delivery industry, is expected to witness high levels of market revene growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



Airbus, Amazon.com, DJI, Deutsche Post, Uber Technologies are some of the prominent players in the market. The market is in its nascent phase, and most of the developments in the market happened in the last 1-2 years. The advent of players from logistics, healthcare, and food delivery sectors into the drone market has led to an increase in the competition for the delivery drone manufacturers.



While players like Uber Technologies started manufacturing their own drones, other players had either acquired small drone manufacturers or entered into strategic partnerships with the existing players. For instance, in December 2018, Zomato, an Indian food delivery company, announced that it had acquired a drone delivery startup TechEagle Innovations as it aimed to enable a drone-based delivery ecosystem in India.



In addition, in May 2019, the German postal giant DHL Express, partnered with Chinese drone manufacturer EHang, to jointly launch a last-mile drone delivery solution in urban parts of China. The market is expected to become more competitive during the forecast period, as many companies from various sectors are eyeing the potential benefits of drone delivery and are planning to make use of the huge opportunities existing in the market.



