FORT MYERS, Fla. and DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interop Technologies™, the most technically advanced RCS solution provider globally, has been selected by RINA Wireless (The Rural Independent Network Alliance), to deploy their complete Rich Communication Services (RCS) Suite to deliver enhanced messaging capabilities for 10 Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in North America. To date, Interop Technologies has enabled 21 operators to secure their place in the RCS messaging ecosystem.



“Not only will this agreement help grow subscriber adoption of RCS in North America, it will increase the critical operator momentum needed to expand the greater RCS economy while extending the ubiquity and interoperability of RCS globally,” said John Dwyer, President and CEO of Interop Technologies.

RINA Wireless will receive Interop Technologies’ complete, secure and standards-based cloud RCS suite, including on-network P2P capabilities, interconnection for global reach and ubiquity, as well as an RCS business messaging (RBM) platform to capitalize on the growing business to consumer (B2C) messaging market. Chatbots and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are shifting the face of customer service through conversational commerce interactions, and the Interop RBM Platform provides opportunities for MNOs to capitalize on the latest technical advances being developed for the native messaging channel.

Dennie Mecham, Chief Operations Officer for RINA Wireless, says: “RINA Wireless has long provided quality wireless network services and the latest technology to our members in a prompt and complete manner. With the advancement of 5G in the marketplace, the continuation of adding services such as RCS we believe is vital. Partnering with Interop is critical and further highlights RINA’s technology leadership.”

This partnership advances RINA Wireless’s competitive capabilities, making latest technologies like RCS an option as soon as devices become commercially available and ensuring customers in rural areas that are supported by RINA Wireless have access to the latest technology innovations.

Mecham added: “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Interop to deliver best-in-class network technology to our customers, and further advance the availability of RCS Services to end users in our rural communities. Now RINA Wireless end users in states like Utah, Alaska, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and Oregon will have access to RCS as soon as they can pick up an RCS compatible device.”

Interop Technologies’ fully managed cloud solution can be deployed by MNOs today in order to grow RCS adoption and usage momentum with reduced costs and low risk, then migrate to a private cloud or an in-network, fully owned option when a subscription-based licensed deployment makes sense for their business.

About Interop Technologies

Interop Technologies is a global leader in Rich Communication Services (RCS). Through its GSMA-accredited , end-to-end RCS solution, the company is committed to putting mobile operators back in the center of their subscribers’ mobile lives by delivering industry leading, standardized and Telco-grade technology with the highest level of deployment flexibility and lifecycle management available. Interop Technologies’ has world headquarters in Fort Myers, FL, and offices in Irving, Texas, as well as an EMEA regional headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. Interop also owns and operates geo-redundant network operations centers in N. America and Europe. Learn more about our industry leading communication solutions for mobile operators at www.InteropTechnologies.com .

About RINA Wireless

RINA Wireless is an LLC company that hosts multiple carriers/operators for many of their wireless needs in several states. RINA Wireless is owned and operated by carriers for carriers, much like a cooperative, to keep switching/core costs affordable for rural and regional carriers. RINA Wireless has been hosting carriers since 2005 and has a team of professionals to handle any needs that wireless carriers may have. RINA Wireless can provide your IMS, VoLTE, VoWiFi, CBRS, LTE, 5G NSA and now RCS services making any companies wireless deployments much easier and affordable. www.rinawireless.com