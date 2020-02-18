Portland, OR, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big market Research [PP1] has added a report on the Global Smart Thermostat Market which states that the industry is going to generate a revenue worth $8.78 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 26.0% from $1.36 billion in 2019 during the forecast period 2019-2026. The report covers and analyzes the potential of the industry and offers statistics and information on the market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, and opportunities during the forecast period.

This comprehensive study unfolds distinguished approaches regarding impactful dynamics, which will directly or indirectly influence the growth of the global smart thermostat market during the forecast period. The crucial insights discussed in this study help the stakeholders in gaining a thorough idea regarding the growth trajectory of the market. This comprehensive study offers well-researched data regarding the driving factors, obstacles, opportunities, and challenges prevailing in the market. The report is a helpful source of information for new entrants, investors, and market players to formulate strategies for development and obtain competitive advantage.

The research also offers a thorough analysis of key segments of the market. The report bifurcates the market based on technology, application, end use, and region. By technology, the report has categorized the market into WiFi, Infrared, Bluetooth, and others. By application, the market is classified into split AC, window AC, portable AC, and others. The end use segment is divided into residential, commercial, industrial, and others.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The report offers a detailed analysis of countries from each region. It presents the performance of each segment in these regions for the forecast period. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players in this industry. The key players include Emerson Electric Co., Ecobee, HoneywelL International Inc., Johnson Controls, Nest Labs, Netatmo, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Tado and Zen Thermostat.

In addition, the report also mentions some recent developments in the global smart thermostat industry. The report offers a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the sector for the forecast period, which enables investors to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. These analyses help in understanding the competitive scenario and take necessary actions to obtain major market share in the industry.

