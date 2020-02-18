Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanotechnology in Cancer Treatment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes:

Detailed overview and current and emerging applications of nanotechnology in cancer treatment

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Coverage of types of nanostructured materials, nanodevices, and nanotools used for research, diagnosis, and therapy of various types of cancer

Information on evolving trends and patterns, recent achievements in nanotechnology-based cancer treatment, regulatory environment, and demographic shifts that influence the overall market outlook

Strategies adopted by leading market participants within the life sciences industry, their market share analysis, and key competitive landscape

According to the National Science Foundation (NSF) the term nano refers to particles, structures, or devices having at least one dimension below 100 nm. Development, manufacturing, and sale of these products have spawned a multibillion industry, commonly referred to as the nanotechnology sector.

There are three main product groups of products that contribute to this industry: nanostructured materials, nanotools, and nanodevices. Nanostructured materials are materials with at least one internal, external, or surface characteristic measurable in nanometers. They include nanomaterials, nanointermediates, surface nanostructures, nanocomposites, and nanoporous materials. Nanomaterials (also called nano-objects) represent the largest category of nanostructured materials and are classified based on how many dimensions fall below 100 nm.

Technology Highlights and Market Outlook

Nanotechnology and Cancer Treatment Current and Emerging Applications of Nanotechnology in Cancer Treatment Cancer Detection Imaging Drug Delivery Radiotherapy Immunotherapy Phototherapy Types of Nanostructured Materials, Nanodevices and Nanotools for Cancer Research, Diagnosis and Therapy Nanoparticles Nanorods Nanofibers Graphene Metal-Organic Frameworks Nanobiosensors Nanofluidic Devices Nanotools Major Issues Related to the Use of Nanotechnology in Cancer Treatment Current and Emerging Trends in Nanotechnology-Based Cancer Treatment Improvement and Elimination of Chemotherapeutic Drugs Theranostics Gene Delivery Hyperthermia Therapy Recent Achievements in Nanotechnology-Based Cancer Treatment Market Outlook for Nanotechnology in Cancer Treatment

List of Tables

Table 1: The Nanotechnology Industry

Table 2: Global Market for Nanotechnology in Cancer Treatment, by Type, Through 2024

Table 3: Applications of Nanotechnology in Cancer Treatment

Table 4: Current and Emerging Trends in Nanotechnology-Based Cancer Treatment

Table 5: Global Market for Cancer Drugs and Therapies Based on Nanotechnology, by Region, Through 2024



List of Figures

Figure 1: Global Market Share of Nanotechnology in Cancer Treatment, by Type, 2024

Figure 2: Global Market Share for Cancer Drugs and Therapies Based on Nanotechnology, by Region, 2024

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dr2mp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900