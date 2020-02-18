Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanotechnology in Cancer Treatment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes:
According to the National Science Foundation (NSF) the term nano refers to particles, structures, or devices having at least one dimension below 100 nm. Development, manufacturing, and sale of these products have spawned a multibillion industry, commonly referred to as the nanotechnology sector.
There are three main product groups of products that contribute to this industry: nanostructured materials, nanotools, and nanodevices. Nanostructured materials are materials with at least one internal, external, or surface characteristic measurable in nanometers. They include nanomaterials, nanointermediates, surface nanostructures, nanocomposites, and nanoporous materials. Nanomaterials (also called nano-objects) represent the largest category of nanostructured materials and are classified based on how many dimensions fall below 100 nm.
Technology Highlights and Market Outlook
List of Tables
Table 1: The Nanotechnology Industry
Table 2: Global Market for Nanotechnology in Cancer Treatment, by Type, Through 2024
Table 3: Applications of Nanotechnology in Cancer Treatment
Table 4: Current and Emerging Trends in Nanotechnology-Based Cancer Treatment
Table 5: Global Market for Cancer Drugs and Therapies Based on Nanotechnology, by Region, Through 2024
List of Figures
Figure 1: Global Market Share of Nanotechnology in Cancer Treatment, by Type, 2024
Figure 2: Global Market Share for Cancer Drugs and Therapies Based on Nanotechnology, by Region, 2024
