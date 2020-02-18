Press Release Boston, London, Nice, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, Feb. 18, 2020
Assets replicating Scientific Beta's indices approach $60bn
Assets under replication reach $59.2bn at December 31, 2019
Scientific Beta has announced that assets tracking its smart beta indices reached $59.2bn at December 31, 2019. Compared to the December 31, 2018 figure of $43bn, this amount of assets under replication represents an increase of $16bn, corresponding to year-on-year growth of 37%.
Noël Amenc, CEO of Scientific Beta, said, "We are proud that the growth in Scientific Beta's assets under replication has been one of the strongest in the smart beta market not only this year but over the last five years. In a market environment that has been challenging for factor strategies, we believe that our transparent and research-based approach to smart beta indexing has been the source of our clients' trust in us."
The year 2019 saw several innovations from Scientific Beta:
As part of its policy of transferring know-how to the industry, EDHEC-Risk Institute has set up Scientific Beta. Scientific Beta is an original initiative which aims to favour the adoption of the latest advances in smart beta design and implementation by the whole investment industry. Its academic origin provides the foundation for its strategy: offer, in the best economic conditions possible, the smart beta solutions that are most proven scientifically with full transparency of both the methods and the associated risks.
Scientific Beta, 1 George Street, #15-02, Singapore 049145. For further information, please contact: contact@scientificbeta.com, Web: www.scientificbeta.com.
Attachment
Scientific Beta
Nice FRANCE
Press_release_Assets_AUM_USD_60bnFILE URL | Copy the link below
an sgx and edhec venture logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: