The global viscosupplementation market is segmented by procedure type, application and region.

Growth of the global market is attributed to the growing prevalence of knee osteoarthritis, a strong product pipeline for single and Three-Injection cycle market segments and strong investment into research and development activities by key market players, including Seikagaku Corp., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bioventus, Fidia Farmaceutici, and others.



Increasing patient preference for new, minimally-invasive viscosupplementation procedures comes with a substantial increase in the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis in the U.S.

The U.S. is one of the major markets for viscosupplements. According to the U.S. Arthritis Foundation, osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis. It affects nearly 30 million people in the U.S. The increased number of osteoarthritis patients is likely to drive the market for viscosupplementation during the forecast period.



The report includes:

An overview of global viscosupplementation market

Detailed market share of viscosupplementation based on product type, procedure type, injection cycle, and application

Highlights of current and future market potential of viscosupplementation and a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, patent analysis, and drivers, challenges, and trends in market growth

Knowledge about hyaluronic acid, a lubricating agent and discussion on how it enables smooth movement of bones

Coverage of minimally invasive viscosupplementation procedures, new product innovations, and rapid product advancements

Insights into strategic initiatives by major companies including partnerships, agreements, geographic expansions, R&D of products, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions and opportunities for the companies

Company profiles of major global corporations within this market, including Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bioventus, Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Sanofi and Seikagaku Corp.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Osteoarthritis

Etiology

Epidemiology and Market Burden

Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

Disease Symptoms

Risk Factors

Diagnosis

Treatments

Reducing the Risk of Osteoarthritis

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Knee Osteoarthritis

Growing Elderly Population

Emerging Countries

Minimally Invasive Procedures

Market Restraints

Substitute Treatment Options

Intellectual Property

Insurance Denials

Government Regulations

Market Opportunities

Patient Preference

Strategic Initiatives

New Product Launches and R&D

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Procedure Type

Global Market for Viscosupplementation by Procedure Type

Three-Injection Cycle

Market Size and Forecast

Single-Injection Cycle

Market Size and Forecast

Five-Injection Cycle

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for Viscosupplementation by Application

Knee Osteoarthritis

Market Size and Forecast

Hip Osteoarthritis

Market Size and Forecast

Other Applications (Shoulder and Ankle Osteoarthritis)

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Viscosupplementation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Middle East and Africa

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Regulatory Structure: Medical Devices

Regulatory Background

Regulation of Medical Devices by Country/Region

U.S.

European Union (EU)

Japan

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Market Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Contracts, Collaborations and Partnerships

New Product Launches

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Major Viscosupplement Manufacturers

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Bioventus

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Ferring B.V.

Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Sanofi

Seikagaku Corp.

Other Prominent Companies

