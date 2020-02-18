Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) - Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future opportunities within the ADC linker and conjugation technologies market, over the next 10-12 years.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential future growth opportunities for ADC linker and conjugation technologies. Based on likely licensing deal structures and agreements that are expected to be inked in the foreseen future, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2019-2030.



The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across the:



[A] type of linker (cleavable, non-cleavable and both)

[B] type of conjugation (chemical, enzymatic and others)

[C] key technologies

[D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific/Rest of the World)

With six approved drugs, namely POLIVY (2019), LUMOXITI (2018), BESPONSA (2017), MYLOTARG (2017, reapproval), KADCYLA (2013) and ADCETRIS (2011), and more than 200 in the pipeline (clinical/preclinical stages), antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are now recognized as a potent class of targeted therapeutics.

The success of this relatively novel class of therapeutics is attributed to the ability of lead molecules to specifically identify and eliminate disease associated cells/pathogens, consequently, addressing most of the concerns related to off target toxicities. In this context, the role of the linker molecule and the conjugation technology used is pivotal. In fact, conjugation chemistry has been shown to be directly related to the drug to antibody ratio (DAR) achieved, and thereby, governs the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of an ADC. Over time, a variety of other conjugated therapeutics have also been developed and are under evaluation.



Conventional conjugation technologies used for the development of ADCs exploited the superficial lysine residues that were inherent to the native antibody structure, or the inter-chain cysteine residues, for drug-linker attachment. Over time, the evolution of recombinant DNA technology and advances in conjugation techniques, have enabled researchers to significantly improve the bioconjugation process. In fact, next-generation conjugation technologies use artificially integrated lysine/cysteine residues in order to improve the DAR of the resulting conjugate.

Additionally, there are multiple technologies that claim to offer site-specific conjugation. There are a number of other noteworthy developments in the conjugation technologies domain, which include a variety of competent platforms based on various ligation, disulfide rebridging and protein remodeling approaches. Further, linker technologies have also evolved substantially, and there is vast array of linkers, including cleavable and non-cleavable variants, which are designed to govern drug release mechanism of conjugated therapeutic molecules.



It is worth highlighting that multiple licensing agreements/collaborations have been inked between drug developers and technology providers to advance the development of pipeline ADC candidates. Over the years, a number of start-ups/small companies, offering novel conjugation technologies, more potent cytotoxins/warheads and advanced linker chemistries, have been established to facilitate development of ADCs and other conjugated pharmaceuticals. We anticipate this niche and upcoming market to witness substantial growth over the coming years.



In addition to other elements, the report includes:

An overview of the overall landscape of ADC linker and conjugation technologies, featuring an in-depth analysis of the technologies, based on a number of parameters, such as type of technology, generation of the technology (first, second and third), type of linker (cleavable, non-cleavable), type of conjugation (chemical, enzymatic and others), site specificity (specific and non-specific), DAR of the ADCs developed, patent availability, and licensing activity. In addition, the chapter highlights a detailed landscape of linker and conjugation technologies developers and analysis based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company size and geographical location.

Elaborate profiles of prominent technology developers engaged in this domain. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its technology portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering licensing agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, research and development agreements, product integration agreements, combination therapy development agreements, platform utilization agreements, and other relevant agreements.

A list of ADC therapeutic developers that are anticipated to partner with technology providers in future based on a detailed analysis of relevant parameters, such as availability of existing partners, availability of inhouse technology, company size (employee count), company's ADC pipeline strength, likely partners and development status of the ADC molecules.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of ADC linker and conjugation technologies, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on the year of establishment of developer) and key technology specifications, such as ADC generation, type of linker, DAR of the ADCs developed using the technology, availability of patent protection, number of deals signed for a particular technology (2016-2019), and popularity of the technology (in terms of the number of ADCs developed using the technology).

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed/granted related to linker/conjugation technologies till August 2019, taking into consideration parameters, such as patent type, publication year, issuing authority/patent offices involved, CPC symbol, emerging focus areas and leading industry/academic players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.

In order to account for future uncertainties and add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

Key Topics Covered



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Antibody-based Therapeutics

3.3 Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

3.3.1 Components of ADCs

3.3.1.1 Antibody

3.3.1.2 Cytotoxin

3.3.1.3 Linker

3.4. Advantages of ADCs over Traditional Pharmacological Interventions

3.5. ADC Linker Technologies

3.5.1. Non-cleavable Linkers

3.5.2. Cleavable Linkers

3.6. ADC Conjugation Technologies

3.6.1. Chemical Conjugation

3.6.2. Enzymatic Conjugation

3.7. Future Perspectives



4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Technology

4.2.2. Analysis by ADC Generation

4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Linker

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Conjugation

4.2.5. Analysis by Site Specificity

4.2.6. Analysis by Drug to Antibody Ratio

4.2.7. Analysis by Patent Availability

4.2.8. Analysis by Licensing Activity

4.3. ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Developer Landscape

4.3.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2 Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3 Analysis by Geographical Location

4.3.4 Leading ADC Developers: Analysis by Number of Technologies

4.3.5 Grid Representation: Analysis by ADC Generation, Type of Linker, Company Size, and Geographical Location

4.3.6 World Map Representation: Analysis by Geography

4.4 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Service Providers



5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1 Chapter Overview

5.2 Key Players in North America

5.2.1 Ambrx

5.2.1.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.2 Technology Overview

5.2.1.3 Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.2.2 Catalent Biologics

5.2.3 Immunomedics

5.2.4 Mersana Therapeutics

5.2.5 Seattle Genetics

5.2.6 Sutro Biopharma

5.3 Key Players in Europe and Asia

5.3.1 Iksuda Therapeutics

5.3.2 LegoChem Biosciences

5.3.3 LinXis

5.3.4 NBE Therapeutics



6. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

6.1 Chapter Overview

6.2 Partnership Models

6.3 List of Partnerships and Collaborations

6.3.1 Analysis by Year of Partnership

6.3.2 Analysis by Type of Partnership

6.3.3 Analysis by Type of Linker

6.3.4 Analysis by Type of Conjugation

6.3.5 Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partner

6.3.6 Analysis by Type of Partnership and Type of Partner

6.3.7 Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

6.3.8 Most Popular Technologies: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

6.3.9 Regional Analysis

6.3.10 Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements



7. LIKELY PARTNERS ANALYSIS

7.1 Chapter Overview

7.2 Scope and Methodology

7.3 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Potential Strategic Partners in North America

7.3.1 Most Likely Partners

7.3.2 Likely Partners

7.3.3 Less Likely Partners

7.4 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Potential Strategic Partners in Europe

7.5 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Potential Strategic Partners in Asia-Pacific



8. TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1 Chapter Overview

8.2 Methodology

8.3 Assumptions and Key Parameters

8.4 Technology Competitiveness Analysis

8.4.1 Technologies Developed by Companies based in North America

8.4.2 Technologies Developed by Companies based in Europe

8.4.3 Technologies Developed by Companies based in Asia Pacific / RoW



9. PATENT ANALYSIS

9.1 Chapter Overview

9.2 Scope and Methodology

9.3 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Patent Portfolio

9.3.1 Analysis by Publication Year

9.3.2 Analysis by Issuing Authority / Patent Offices Involved

9.3.3 Analysis by CPC Symbols

9.3.4 Emerging Focus Areas

9.3.5 Analysis by Type of Company / Organization

9.3.6 Leading Assignees: Analysis by Number of Patents

9.4 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

9.4.1 Analysis by Patent Characteristics

9.5 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Patent Valuation Analysis



10. NOVEL CONJUGATION TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS

10.1 Chapter Overview

10.2 First Generation ADC Technologies

10.3 Second Generation ADC Technologies

10.3.1 Cysteine and Selenocysteine Engineering

10.3.2 Unnatural Amino Acid Engineering

10.3.3 Amino-Terminal Serine Engineering

10.4 Third Generation ADC Technologies

10.4.1 Enzyme-Assisted Ligation Approaches

10.4.2 Glycan Remodeling Approaches

10.4.3 Ligation at Fab Nucleotide-Binding Site

10.4.4 Cysteine Rebridging

10.4.5 Avoiding or Limiting Retro-Michael Drug Deconjugation

10.5 Evolutionary Analysis



11. MARKET SIZING AND FORECAST

11.1 Chapter Overview

11.2 Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

11.3 Global ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market, 2019-2030

11.4 Global ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market: Distribution by Type of Linker, 2019-2030

11.5 Global ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market: Distribution by Type of Conjugation, 2019-2030

11.6 Global ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market: Share of Key Technologies, 2019-2030

11.7 Global ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market: Distribution by Region, 2019-2030

11.7.1 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market in North America, 2019-2030

11.7.2 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market in Europe, 2019-2030

11.7.3 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market in Asia Pacific, 2019-2030



12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

12.1 Chapter Overview

12.2 Miracogen

12.2.1 Company Snapshot

12.2.2 Interview Transcript: Mary Hu, Chief Executive Officer

12.3 NBE Therapeutics

12.4 Synaffix

12.5 EUCODIS Bioscience



13. CONCLUDING REMARKS



14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



3P Biopharmaceuticals

3SBio

AbbVie

AbGenomics

ABL Bio

Abnova

Abzena

ACES Pharma

ADC Biotechnology

ADC Therapeutics

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics

Affinity Life Sciences

AGC Biologics

Agensys

Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Albumedix

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Alpha Cancer Technologies

Alta Partners

Alteogen

Ambrx

Amgen

Angiex

Antikor Biopharma

Araris Biotech

Asana BioSciences

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Avacta Life Sciences

Bayer

BeiGene

BioAtla

BioCapital

Biogen

BioLegend

BioMed Valley Discoveries

BioOutsource

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Synthesis

Biotechnique

Biotest

Bio-Thera Solutions

BlinkBio

Bliss Biopharmaceutical

BOC Sciences

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boster Biological Technology

Bristol-Myers Squibb

BSP Pharmaceuticals

Cancer Research UK

Capra Science Antibodies

CARBOGEN AMCIS

Cascadian Therapeutics

Catalent Biologics

Celgene

CellMosaic

Cell Signalling Technology

Cellerant Therapeutics

Celltrion

Centrose

Cerbios-Pharma

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Cisbio

Clovis Oncology

Concortis Biotherapeutics

Corixa

Creative Biolabs

Creative Diagonostics

Creative peptides

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CureMeta

Cytogen

CytomX Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

Dalton Pharma Services

Debiopharm Group

Dyax

Eisai

Elan Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

Elusys Therapeutics

EMD Serono

Envigo

Esperance Pharmaceuticals

EUCODIS Bioscience

Eventide Asset Management

Everest Biotech

Everest Medicines

Exelixis

Expedeon

Femtogenix

Fleet Bioprocessing

Formation Biologics

Formosa Laboratories

Fortis Therapeutics

Fosun Pharma

GamaMabs Pharma

Genentech

Genmab

Genovis

GenScript

Genzyme

GlaxoSmithKline

Glycotope

Glythera

Goodwin Biotechnology

GT Biopharma

Hangzhou DAC Biotech

Heidelberg Pharma

Hengrui Medicine

Human Genome Sciences

iBioSource

Iconic Therapeutics

Iksuda Therapeutics

ImClone Systems

ImmunoBiochem

ImmunoGen

Immunomedics

Innate Pharma

Innovate UK

IntoCell

IONTAS

iProgen Biotech

Iterum Therapeutics

Janssen Biotech

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson Matthey

Kairos Therapeutics

KLUS Pharma

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

LakePharma

LegoChem Bioscienses

Leinco Technologies

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Levena Biopharma

Life Technologies

Light Chain Bioscience

Lilly Ventures

LinXis

MabPlex

MabSpace Biosciences

MabVax Therapeutics

MacroGenics

Magenta Therapeutics

Maine Biotechnology

MediaPharma

MedImmune

Meditope Biosciences

MedKoo Biosciences

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Menarini Group

Merck

Mersana Therapeutics

Millennium Pharmaceuticals

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

MorphoSys

Morphotek

MuseChem

NanoValent Pharmaceuticals

National Research Council of Canada

NBE-Therapeutics

NeoRx

Nexthera Capital

Nordic Nanovector

Noria Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

NovaTeinBio Novimmune

NovoCodex Biopharmaceuticals

Novozymes

OBI Pharma

OcellO

OGD2 Pharma

Oncolinx

Oncomatryx Biopharma

Oncotec Pharma Produktion

Organon Teknika

OriGene Technologies

Oxford BioTherapeutics

Palatin Technologies

Pfizer

Pharmaron

Philochem

Pierre Fabre

Piramal Pharma Solutions

ProBioGen

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

ProteoGenix

Puma Biotechnology

Rakuten Medical

Recepta Biopharma

Redwood Bioscience

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

RemeGen

Roche

Rockland Immunochemicals

SafeBridge Consultants

Samsung Medical Center

Sanofi

Seattle Genetics

Seramun Diagnostica

Servier

Sesen Bio

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical

Shanghai Jiaolian Medicine Research and Development

Shanghai Miracogen

Shenogen Pharma

Shire

Siamab Therapeutics

Skyline Ventures

Sorrento Therapeutics

SOTIO

SouthernBiotech

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sunomix Biosciences

Surveyor Capital

Sutro Biopharma

SV Health Investors

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)

Synaffix

Syngene International

Synthon

TaiMed Biologics

Takeda Pharmaceutical

TBD-Biodiscovery

Teresi Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical

The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Theratechnologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ThioLogics

TOT BIOPHARM

Triphase Accelerator

Tsuchikama Laboratory

UCB

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

United Therapeutics

UW Carbone Cancer Center

Vaccinex

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

VelosBio

Vida Ventures

Visterra

WuXi Biologics

Wyeth

Xintela

Yale Cancer Center

Y-Biologics

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical

Zymeworks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47t5os

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900