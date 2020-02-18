Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Targeted Protein Degradation Market: Focus on Therapeutics and Technology Platforms, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these therapeutics and affiliated technologies, over the next decade. The focus of this study is on specially designed small molecule degraders, including degronimids, endosome targeting chimeras (ENDTACs), epichaperome inhibitors, hydrophobic tags, immuno-modulatory imide drugs (IMiDs), lysosome targeting chimeras (LYTACs), molecular glues, photochemically targeting chimeras (PHOTACs), proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs), protein homeostatic modulators, selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs), selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs), specific and non-genetic IAP-dependent protein erasers (SNIPERs), and specific bromodomain and extra-terminal motif (BET) inhibitors and deubiquitinase (DUB) inhibitors. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.
In addition to other elements, the study includes:
- A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of targeted protein degradation-based therapeutics, providing information on drug/therapy developer(s) (such as year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters), clinical study sponsor(s) and collaborator(s), type of protein degrader (degronimids, ENDTACs, epichaperome inhibitors, hydrophobic tags, IMiDs, LYTACs, molecular glues, PHOTACs, PROTACs, protein homeostatic modulators, SARDs, SERDs, SNIPERs, and specific BET and DUB inhibitors), phase of development (clinical, preclinical, and discovery stage) of product candidates, target indication(s), key therapeutic area(s), type of target protein(s), target enzyme(s) (if available), target signaling pathway (if available), mechanism of action (if available), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), route of administration (oral, intravenous and others), and information on special drug designations (if any). In addition, the chapter highlights the various technology platforms that are being actively used for the development of targeted protein degraders.
- Elaborate profiles of key players that are engaged in the development of targeted protein degraders (shortlisted on the basis of phase of development of pipeline products), featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), detailed descriptions of their respective lead drug candidates, and an informed future outlook. Additionally, each drug profile features information on the type of drug, route of administration, target indications, current status of development and a brief summary of its developmental history.
- Brief tabulated profiles of industry players (shortlisted on the basis of the number of pipeline products), featuring details on the innovator company (such as year of establishment, location of headquarters, number of employees, and key members of the executive team), recent developments, along with descriptions of their respective drug candidates.
- A detailed clinical trial analysis of completed, ongoing and planned studies of various targeted protein degraders, highlighting prevalent trends across various relevant parameters, such as current trial status, trial registration year, enrolled patient population and regional distribution of trials, type of protein degrader, phase of development, study design, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted), study focus, target therapeutic area, key indications, and clinical endpoints.
- An assessment of the relative experience of key opinion leaders (KOLs) within this domain, (shortlisted based on their involvement in various clinical studies), featuring detailed 2X2 matrices (based on the strength and activeness of KOLs), a schematic world map representation (highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists/researchers) and an analysis evaluating the (relative) level of expertise of different KOLs, based on parameters such as number of publications, number of citations, participation in clinical trials, number of affiliations and strength of professional network (based on information available on ResearchGate).
- An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the domain, over the period 2014-Q3 2019, covering research agreements, product/technology licensing agreements, mergers/acquisitions, asset purchase agreements, R&D and commercialization agreements, IP licensing agreements, clinical trial agreements, product development agreements, and other relevant deals.
- An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development, such as seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants/awards, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, by companies that are engaged in this field.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential future growth opportunities for novel technologies designed for the development of targeted protein degraders. Based on the likely licensing deal structures and agreements that are expected to be signed in the foreseen future, we have provided an informed estimate on the evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030.
The report features likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across
- Type of protein degrader (degronimids, IMiDs, PROTACs, SARDs, SERDs, and specific BET and DUB inhibitors)
- Therapeutic area (inflammatory disorders, neurological disorders, oncological disorders, respiratory disorders, and other therapeutic areas),
- Route of administration (oral, intravenous and others),
- Key contributing technologies and
- Key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). In order to account for future uncertainties associated with the growth of targeted protein degradation market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.
The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several stakeholders in this domain. All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.
