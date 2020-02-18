Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autoinjectors Market (3rd Edition), 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of autoinjectors over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and assess potential future growth opportunities for autoinjector devices. Based on parameters, such as number of commercialized combination products, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030.
In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of:
- [A] usability (disposable and reusable)
- [B] route of administration (subcutaneous and intramuscular)
- [C] type of molecule (monoclonal antibody, peptide, protein and small molecule)
- [D] therapeutic indication (anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, migraine, diabetes and other indications)
- [E] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World)
More than 40% of the US population is estimated to be suffering from some form of a chronic health condition. According to the US National Health Council, over 75% of the nation's healthcare expenditure is on the treatment of chronic diseases, such as diabetes. The major share of expenses incurred by patients living with a chronic disorder is driven by the frequent need to medicate, which may require repeated visits to hospitals / out-patient clinics. Over time, a variety of solutions enabling self-administration of injectable drugs have been developed and introduced into the market.
In a relatively short time period, the self-injection devices market has grown into a prominent and promising segment within the pharmaceutical industry. Autoinjectors represent one such type of device that has witnessed increased adoption among patients, especially for the treatment of emergency situations, such as anaphylactic shocks. According to developers, such devices are relatively easier to use, compared to other parenteral drug delivery systems, and have integrated needle-safety features. In fact, autoinjectors have been proven to have resolved a number of injection-related tolerability issues faced by patients.
Over the years, several players have launched proprietary autoinjectors-based combination products for use across a variety of therapeutic areas. EpiPen is one of the most popular and widely recognized autoinjectors (based on historical sales data) available in the market today. Examples of other autoinjector combination products approved in 2019 include, NUCALA Autoinjector (GlaxoSmithKline), Vyleesi Autoinjector (AMAG Pharmaceuticals / Palatin Technologies), Fasenra (AstraZeneca) and Teribone (Asahi Kasei Pharma). Autoinjectors are also considered to be a potential pharmaceutical life cycle management tool; they are used by many pharmaceutical players to expand marketing exclusivity periods of proprietary drugs.
For example, lyophilized Enbrel was reformulated for delivery via the SureClick autoinjector; this granted the drug almost 11 additional years of patent protection. It is also worth highlighting that there are a number of efforts underway to improve the existing generation of autoinjectors. Incorporation of healthcare data acquisition and analysis features, addition of smart functions to deal with medication-related errors, and improved safety measures, are some of the upgrades that device developers claim to be in the process of developing. In this context, it is worth mentioning that, so far, over 4,600 patent applications have been filed for autoinjectors and affiliated products / technologies. We believe that such efforts are likely to drive growth in this market over the coming years.
In addition to other elements, the study includes:
- An overview of the current market landscape of companies engaged in developing and / or manufacturing autoinjectors, providing information on the usability (disposable and reusable), type of primary drug container (cartridge, syringe and vial), volume of container, type of dose (fixed and variable), route of administration (intradermal, intramuscular and subcutaneous), actuation mechanism (automatic and manual) and feedback mechanism integrated in the device. It also provides details on the developers, highlighting their year of establishment, company size (small-sized, mid-sized and large), location of headquarters and location of manufacturing facilities
- Information on companies that are developing drugs in combination with autoinjectors, featuring details on initial year of approval (for marketed products), phase of development, usability of the device, route of administration (intracavernous, intramuscular and subcutaneous), type of drug molecule (antibody, peptide, protein and small molecule), dose strength, therapeutic area and other approved dosage forms (for marketed products). In addition, the section provides details on the company, including year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters
- A competitiveness analysis of various disposable and reusable autoinjectors, taking into consideration supplier power (based on year of establishment and company size) and key product specifications, such as route of administration, primary drug container used, injector actuation mechanism, type of dose and user friendliness of the product.
- An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed/granted related to autoinjectors, till August 2019, highlighting details on key parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, issuing authority, CPC classification, emerging focus areas and leading industry players (on the basis of number of patents). It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.
- A detailed brand positioning analysis of leading industry players (shortlisted on the basis of strength of product portfolio), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as strength and diversity of product portfolio, route of administration, actuation mechanism, geographical presence / reach and supplier power of each company.
- A list of marketed drugs/therapies and pipeline candidates that are likely to be developed in combination with autoinjectors in the near future, shortlisted on the basis of an in-depth analysis that takes into consideration various relevant parameters, such as route of administration, type of drug molecule, target indications, other available dosage forms (for approved drugs) and historical annual sales information (for approved drugs).
- A list of key opinion leaders (KOLs) within this domain who were short-listed based on their contributions (such as involvement in clinical trials and being mentioned in patent applications); it features a schematic world map representation, highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists / researchers engaged in this domain.
- Detailed case studies on the most commonly targeted indications, covering history of development and detailed description of the approved autoinjector products, along with their respective mechanisms of action and historical sales records; the study provides a list of all the drugs that are currently being delivered via autoinjectors.
- A case study on the role of CMOs offering services for drug delivery devices; it features a list of service providers, highlighting the various types of services offered for different types of drug-delivery devices.
- A SWOT analysis capturing the key parameters and trends that are likely to influence the future of autoinjectors market.
- Elaborate profiles of autoinjector manufacturers that have more than three devices in their respective product portfolios; each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, autoinjector device specifications, collaborations, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Additionally, the report includes brief profiles of emerging players that have been established in the past decade.
A-Z List of Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie
- AktiVax
- ALK-Abell
- Allergy Therapeutics
- Alvogen
- Alvotech
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals
- AMETEK Engineered Medical Components
- Amgen
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- Amsino
- Androsystems
- Antares Pharma
- Apex Medical Technologies
- Asahi Kasei Pharma
- Ascendis Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Atrion
- B&A Health
- Bausch Health Companies
- Bayer
- BD
- Bespak
- BIOCORP LIFE SCIENCES
- Biogen
- BioGene Pharmaceutical
- Biomerics
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Cambridge Consultants
- Canon Virginia
- Carclo
- Celltrion
- ChemProtect
- Chugai Pharmaceutical
- CinnaGen
- Cirtec Medical
- Consort Medical
- Contract Medical International
- Creare
- Crossject
- Doctor Pack
- Donatelle
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratory
- DSM
- Duoject Medical Systems
- EA Pharma
- Eastek International
- EG-GILERO
- Eisai
- Elcam Drug Delivery Devices
- Eli Lilly
- EMD Serono
- Europlaz Technologies
- Evergreen Research
- Fabrico Medical
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Flex
- Forefront Medical Technology
- Fresenius Kabi
- Freudenberg Medical
- Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics
- Genentech
- Gerresheimer
- GlaxoSmithKline
- GW Plastics
- H&T Presspart
- Haselmeier
- Haywood Vocational Opportunities
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- IEC Electronics
- Immunex
- Integer
- Interplex
- Inzign
- Jabil
- Janssen Biotech
- JCR Pharmaceuticals
- Jiangsu Delfu medical device
- Kalo
- King Pharmaceuticals
- Lincoln Medical Centre
- Lineage Therapeutics
- Lupin
- M&M Qualtech
- Mack Molding
- Medac Pharma
- Medeca Pharma
- Medicom Innovation Partner
- Merck
- Meridian Medical Technologies
- Midwest Interventional Systems
- MiniEpi
- Modulus
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals
- Mylan
- NACS
- Natech Plastics
- Nemera
- NeoTech Medical
- Nexeon MedSystems
- Novartis
- Nuance Designs
- Occam Design
- Ology Bioservices
- Oval Medical Technologies
- Owen Mumford
- P3 Medical
- PA Consulting Group
- Palatin Technologies
- Paramit
- Peridot
- Pfizer
- Pharma Tech
- PHC Injection Device Technologies
- Phillips-Medisize
- Plastikon
- Plexus
- Polyzen
- Precision Engineered Products
- Precision MicroFab
- Preco
- Pro-Dex
- Promius Pharma
- Proven Process Medical Devices
- Providence Enterprise
- Quality Tech Services
- Rafa Laboratories
- RaviMed
- Rchling Medical
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Riverside Medical Packaging
- Roche
- Samsung Bioepis
- SanaVita Medical
- Sandoz
- Sanmina
- Sanofi
- Shire
- SHL Group
- SMC
- Sovrin Plastics
- Stellartech Research
- SteriPack
- Stevanato Group
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
- Sun Pharmaceutical
- Survival Technologies
- Switchback Medical
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Teva Pharmaceutical
- Trelleborg Sealing Solutions
- Trend Technologies
- TRICOR Systems
- UCB Biopharma
- Uman Pharma
- Union Medico
- US WorldMeds
- Valtronic
- VascuTech Medical
- Vaupell
- ViVO Smart Medical Devices
- West Pharmaceutical Services
- Westmed
- Windgap Medical
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals
- YL Biologics
- Ypsomed
- Zenius
- Zion Clinic Pharmacy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijwmqj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900