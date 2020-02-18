iTeos Therapeutics to Present at SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Cambridge, MA and Gosselies, Belgium – February 18, 2020 – iTeos Therapeutics SA, a privately-held biotechnology company developing innovative cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Michel Detheux, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the upcoming SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics is a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of people living with cancer by designing and developing next generation immunotherapies targeting two key resistance pathways to checkpoint therapy: the adenosine pathway and regulatory T cells (Tregs). The Company’s lead program, EOS-850, is an adenosine A2A receptor antagonist currently in a Phase 1/2 study. A second program, a fully human ADCC-enabling anti-TIGIT antibody (EOS-448), is expected to enter the clinic in first quarter of 2020. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with world-class research center in Gosselies, Belgium. In 2018, the Company completed a $75 million (€64 million) Series B financing led by MPM Capital, along with new investors HBM Partners, 6 Dimensions Capital and Curative Ventures. For more information, please visit www.iteostherapeutics.com .

