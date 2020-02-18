CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences. Details are as follows:



9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference Date/Time: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. ET Location: New York, NY Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference Date/Time: Monday, March 2, 2020, at 4:10 p.m. ET Location: Boston, MA

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investors & Media section of Mersana’s website at www.mersana.com . Archived replays will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to develop highly targeted drugs with increased tolerability and expanded opportunities to deliver meaningful clinical benefit to cancer patients. Mersana’s lead product candidate, XMT-1536, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with tumors expressing NaPi2b, including ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

