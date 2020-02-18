SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (Lumentum), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, today announced a collaboration to bring to market XR optics-based networking solutions. XR optics enables radically more efficient and cost-effective solutions to address the transport networking challenges operators face in delivering new 5G, enhanced broadband, and cloud-based business services. Featuring the industry’s first point-to-multipoint coherent optical aggregation technology, XR optics is designed to disrupt optical networking economics by enabling new transport architectures.



XR optics is powered by Infinera’s innovative low-power DSP technology, which leverages routable Nyquist subcarriers to enable a single high-speed transceiver to simultaneously send and receive independent data streams to/from numerous low-speed transceivers. Lumentum brings a history of successful coherent module development and manufacturing expertise to help realize XR optics-based solutions. The partnership will result in the introduction of a family of easily deployable, pluggable XR optics offerings applicable across a wide variety of market applications.

“We are delighted to partner with Lumentum to introduce this revolutionary point-to-multipoint solution designed to help network operators benefit from unprecedented savings,” said Dr. Dave Welch, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Infinera. “Lumentum has been an important team player, recognizing the value of XR optics and committed to bringing this innovative solution to market.”

“Collaborating with Infinera leverages our deep experience in high-speed coherent components and pluggable modules to bring an innovative solution like XR optics to market,” said Beck Mason, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Lumentum’s Telecom Transmission Business. “The XR optics concept aligns with our core strategy to provide scalable and flexible coherent optical network solutions that enable higher speeds for next-generation transport networks.”

About Lumentum

Lumentum (Nasdaq: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum’s optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum’s lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.lumentum.com/.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

