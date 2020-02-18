SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), the global leader in competitive amateur gaming, today announces the appointment of John Boyden as senior vice president and general manager of the company’s premium subscription service Super League Prime.



Mr. Boyden joins the company with the primary focus of overseeing Super League Prime and the company’s offerings and programs within gaming centers. With a base of more than one million registered users, Super League has created trusted relationships across a wide spectrum of everyday competitive gamers, and this key executive will work to further the company’s focus on delivering a best-in-class subscription experience to its expanding audience.

Before joining Super League, Boyden was pivotal in the launch and growth of multiple successful consumer digital services and subscription products for globally-recognized brands. In addition to roles at Smartlabs/Insteon and Defy Media, he served as vice president of digital marketing and retention for Guthy-Renker, one of the all-time leading subscription-commerce companies known for such brands as Proactiv and WEN Haircare. He led all consumer-facing digital-retention initiatives for the company’s top four product lines, which generated nearly $2 billion in annual sales and 15 million packages sent to customers each year. Boyden’s experience also includes having been responsible for carmaker Tesla’s early digital marketing initiatives, designing the original interface for streaming music service Pandora, and being a co-creator of the wildly popular trivia game series “You Don’t Know Jack.”

“Adding such a talented executive like John Boyden to our team is a huge win for Super League and our burgeoning subscription business,” said Ann Hand, chairman and CEO of Super League Gaming. “His background and solid experience will help us put Super League Prime in front of a massive, global audience of gamers at gaming centers worldwide. Prime membership offers players rewards and perks they won’t find anywhere else, creating deeper opportunities for Super League to support social and competitive gameplay while also facilitating meaningful interactions with gamers for our brand partners. John’s leadership will propel this mission faster and further. We are so excited for the future with him on board.”

Boyden will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Prime program, ensuring its contribution to the growth of Super League as a whole. Within his area of focus will be articulating the specific value proposition for both players and partner gaming centers, managing subscriber acquisition and retention, defining product features and priorities, designing user experience and player engagement systems, and overseeing Prime brand positioning.

Powered by proprietary software, membership with Super League connects gamers to the world’s premier amateur gaming community, giving them the opportunity to track and share their achievements, have access to always-on gameplay, participate in competitive and social gaming events, and earn rewards. For those who crave more, Super League Prime is a $7.99/month subscription service that benefits the most passionate players by offering exclusive rewards and prizes, exciting Prime-only events and tournaments, and valuable perks, all designed to make gaming together and with Super League the best possible experience.

“It’s really inspiring to be part of this mission, empowering gamers to make deeper, richer connections within their community,” says Mr. Boyden. “Just one week in, it’s obvious that the team here is extraordinary and the opportunity is huge.”

Super League also announced that the independent compensation committee of its board of directors approved an equity award to Boyden as an inducement to enter into employment, in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement awards consist of an option to purchase 60,000 shares of Super League common stock (the “Inducement Awards”) at an exercise price equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the date of issuance, as reported on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Subject to Boyden’s continued employment with Super League, the Inducement Awards will vest over a three-year period at the rate of 1/36 per month in arrears.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading esports community and content platform for competitive, everyday gamers, fans and friends of all ages and skill levels. With a focus on positive and inclusive gameplay, Super League enables players to experience their sport like the pros while also developing sportsmanship, communication and team-building skills. Powered by a proprietary technology platform, Super League operates physical and digital experiences in partnership with publishers of top-tier games. Local movie theatres, PC cafes, restaurant and entertainment venues are transformed into esports arenas where gamers compete, socialize, spectate and celebrate the amateur esports lifestyle. Super League’s platform offers unique amateur esports experiences that not only ratchet up the competition for avid gamers, but also attract audiences with elite amateur broadcasts that transform physical venues as well as fuel SuperLeagueTV’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

