Presentation to focus on Phase II Trial of MS1819 in Cystic Fibrosis (CF)

Discussion of safety and efficacy endpoints of bridging dose safety study

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced an oral presentation at the 2020 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Conference being held in Chicago from May 2-5, 2020.



The presentation, entitled: “Results from a Phase 2, Open-Label, Multicenter, 2x2 Cross-over Trial to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of MS1819 in Patients with Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Due to Cystic Fibrosis,” will be delivered by Dr. Michael Konstan, Vice Dean for Translational Research and Professor of Pediatrics at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dr. Konstan will discuss the data from the Company’s Phase II study of MS1819 in patients with cystic fibrosis, which demonstrated safety, a coefficient of fat absorption (CFA) which was similar to the value at the same dose in a prior study in chronic pancreatitis, and positive unexpected findings on the coefficient of nitrogen absorption (CNA).

Presentation details:

Presentation

Title:



A PHASE 2, OPEN-LABEL, MULTICENTER, 2X2 CROSSOVER TRIAL TO ASSESS THE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF MS1819 IN PATIENTS WITH

EXOCRINE PANCREATIC INSUFFICIENCY DUE TO CYSTIC FIBROSIS

Presenter:



Dr. Michael Konstan, Vice Dean for Translational Research and Professor of Pediatrics at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Session Type: Clinical Symposium Session Title: Ion Channels, Transporters and Diarrheal Disease Session

Date/Time: May 5, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM Presentation

Time 2:22 PM to 2:33 PM CDT Location: McCormick Place, Chicago, IL