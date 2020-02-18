The Company Completes the Agreement with Q4 Sports that’s Expected to Help the Company Generate Significant Revenues in 2020

PLAYA VISTA, CA, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) announces that it has closed the transaction with a definitive agreement to acquire domestic distribution rights for Q4 Sports (www.q4sports.com) for a one year period that can be extended upon the consent of the Company and Q4. The agreement was first announced in December 2019. The agreement also provides for a one year exclusive worldwide headwear licensing rights for the Company’s Gents division.

“I am thrilled to announce the completion of the distribution agreement with Q4 Sports,” said American Premium Water Corporation CEO, Ryan Fishoff. “This transaction with Q4 is a milestone event for the Company. I expect this transaction will add significant revenue through expanded distribution points, which is one of the Company’s key initiatives in 2020. This deal allows the Company to explore various cross selling opportunities based on the platform Q4 has built, which provides for global reach and aligns with our Company initiative to expand our footprint internationally. We believe the sky is the limit with potential joint distribution deals. I think this will be a huge opportunity for the Gents subsidiary, and should open many new doors for all facets of the business. Today, the Company takes another step forward reaching demographics and potential customers that have not been targeted by CBD companies, and I am excited to begin cross-promoting these new customers and target bases.

“I expect now that the Company has closed this transaction, shareholders will see many benefits that should increase shareholder value. First and foremost, this deal is expected to have a positive effect on the Company’s 2020 numbers; this distribution agreement, when combined with our current operations and strategic relationships, could result in over $1 million of revenues in 2020. As I’ve stated, I anticipate that this distribution deal opens many new doors for the Company to sell products, and gives us the opportunity to do many cross-promotions and joint marketing campaigns. I am also a big believer in diversification; I come from a background in private equity and I have seen first-hand the benefits of a diversified offering of products and brands. I feel that offering a diversified product offering in global markets distinguishes the Company from its peers, and should create additional shareholder value. I look forward to providing updates to the investment community on how this transaction will align with the Company’s goals for 2020 in the coming weeks and months.”

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nanotechnologies paired without cannabidiol (“CBD”) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The Company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Gents (www.gentsco.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) and plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.com).

American Premium Water strives in providing only the highest quality hemp CBD sources for its products, with quality control being one of our first and foremost focuses. The Company aims for this standard not only for compliance reasons but also to provide our customers the highest quality product possible.

