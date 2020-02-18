PANAMA CITY, Fl, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) and Chevron Lummus Global LLC (CLG) are working toward a more sustainable future by developing novel solutions to meet the global need for sustainable aviation fuels. The team is proud to announce that ASTM International has approved the new production pathway for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) called “Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Jet,” or CHJ.

“Commercial volumes of competitively priced sustainable aviation fuel are in demand,” said Chuck Red, ARA’s Vice President of Fuels Development. “The aviation sector is working hard to improve its carbon footprint and the approval of the CHJ pathway adds another great option. We are excited to play our part by accelerating the scaling of sustainable aviation fuels.”

ASTM D7566 Annex A6 was approved on Dec. 15 and was published in the revised specification for “Aviation Turbine Fuel Containing Synthesized Hydrocarbons,” ASTM D7566-19b on January 29.

The new annex allows blending of up to 50 percent of ARA and CLG’s ReadiJet™ with petroleum-derived jet fuel. ReadiJet™ is produced by the Biofuels ISOCONVERSION process, which is jointly developed by ARA and CLG. CLG serves as the single point of contact for licensing and engineering of Biofuels ISOCONVERSION.

Biofuels ISOCONVERSION technology consists of hydrothermal conversion and hydrotreating operations that convert waste fats, oils, and greases into jet fuel that is nearly indistinguishable from petroleum jet fuel. ReadiJet™ contains a uniform distribution of all hydrocarbon types observed in petroleum fuels including aromatic, cycloparaffin, isoparaffin, and normal paraffin compounds.

ReadiJet™ is a very clean, high-thermal-stability fuel that exhibits density and energy content equivalent to petroleum Jet A or Jet A-1. ReadiJet™ was the first sustainable aviation fuel to be flight tested neat, unblended, when it was flown in a National Research Council Canada Falcon 20 aircraft on Oct. 12, 2012.

ARA, CLG, and their partners produced 70,000 gallons of ReadiJet™ that met the U.S. Navy procurement specification for renewable JP-5 (called CHCJ-5). The U.S. Navy successfully flew nine EA-18G Growler flights on 100 percent CHJ (no blending with petroleum) as part of its MILSPEC certification of the fuel in 2016.

“This was a huge team effort to scale and commercialize the technology and achieve the certification of the jet fuel,” said Ed Coppola, who led ARA’s certification effort. “We are thankful for the support of the original equipment manufacturers, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Air Force, and the FAA and its CLEEN program, who performed extensive analysis and testing of CHJ. We also appreciate the support of organizations such as the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) and Airlines for America, who continue to be strong advocates for commercial production of sustainable aviation fuels.”

“CLG is excited to be able to offer Biofuels ISOCONVERSION technology, along with our partner, ARA, to meet the growing demand of renewable fuels,” said Thad Sauvain, CLG’s Global Licensing and Sales Director. “This ASTM certification is further proof of the viability of the products from our technology,”

The Biofuels ISOCONVERSION technology is now poised for scale up in the United States and Japan. In the United States, multiple commercial projects are in engineering, and Euglena Corporation is working to start up its integrated Biofuels ISOCONVERSION demonstration facility in Japan with the intent to deliver CHJ for commercial flights during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

For more information about Biofuels ISOCONVERSION, contact Chuck Red at cred@ara.com or Thad Sauvain at Thad.Sauvain@chevron.com.

About Applied Research Associates, Inc

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 1,400 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement. For more information visit www.ara.com.

About Chevron Lummus Global



Chevron Lummus Global LLC (CLG), a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and McDermott, is a leading process technology licensor for refining hydroprocessing technologies and alternative source fuels, as well as a global leader in catalyst system supply. CLG offers the most complete bottom-of-the-barrel solution for upgrading heavy oil residues. Our research and development experts are continuously seeking advancements in technology and catalysts that will improve operating economics for your next project. For more information, visit www.chevronlummus.com.

