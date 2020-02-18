HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) today announced that it will host a grand-opening ceremony and open house for customers, associates and other members of the community at its SYGMA Florida facility on Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST at 2200 Consulate Drive in Orlando.

Greg Keller, senior vice president, national sales and SYGMA president, will speak at the event. Additionally, District 1 Commissioner Betsy VanderLey and District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore will speak at the event.

The event will celebrate the opening of SYGMA’s new 227,000-square-foot facility, which includes approximately 60,000 square feet of additional space to help meet the demands of the growing local market as well as new energy efficient features. SYGMA, Sysco’s customized distribution subsidiary, distributes a full line of food products and a wide variety of non-food products to chain restaurant customer locations across the United States.

The newly renovated, state-of-the-art facility also includes several sustainability features including new freezers and coolers, LED lighting and dock doors with durable seals. These warehouse updates have contributed to a 25 percent reduction in energy use compared to SYGMA’s previous, smaller facility.

“For more than 20 years, SYGMA has been a trusted business partner to chain restaurants in the state of Florida,” said Bruce Harman, SYGMA Florida vice president and general manager. “SYGMA’s renovated facility provides additional capacity to serve this important, growing market and will allow us to continue to provide the same great products and services that our customers expect from us.”

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 69,000 associates, the company operates more than 320 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019, the company generated sales of more than $60 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report .

About SYGMA

SYGMA, Sysco’s customized distribution subsidiary, distributes a full line of food products and a wide variety of non-food products to chain restaurant customer locations. The company operates 14 distribution centers and delivers to over 13,000 locations across the United States.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco .