YAVNE, Israel, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative therapies to address unmet needs in severe burn and wound management, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 at 7:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.



Following the release, MediWound's management will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and to answer questions. Dial-in and call details are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details Date: Tuesday, February 25 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Toll-Free: 877-602-7189 Israel Toll-Free: 1 809 315 362 International: 678-894-3057 Conference ID: 8877066 Webcast: https://mediwound.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay for 90 days in the Investors section of the MediWound website.



About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutics based on its patented proteolytic enzyme technology to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound’s first innovative biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid, non-surgically and rapidly removes burn eschar without harming viable tissue. The product has received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency as well as the Israeli, Argentinian, South Korean, Russian and Peruvian Ministries of Health. MediWound’s second innovative product, EscharEx® is a topical biological drug candidate for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds using the same proteolytic enzyme technology as NexoBrid. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com .

Contacts:

Boaz Gur-Lavie

Chief Financial Officer

MediWound Ltd.

ir@mediwound.com