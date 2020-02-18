PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As contactless payments continue to take hold in the U.S., many merchants and issuers are looking to provide these capabilities to their customers. With both magnetic stripe data (MSD) and EMV contactless technologies in the market, the U.S. Payments Forum released today a resource to help merchants, issuers and acquirers understand the contactless operating mode rules set by each of the payment networks.



Download the white paper, “Contactless Operating Mode Requirements Clarification,” at https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/contactless-operating-mode-requirements-clarification/.

“Contactless emerged in the U.S. before the migration to EMV chip technology and, as a result, there are two operating modes that coexist today: contactless MSD, and contactless EMV,” said Randy Vanderhoof, director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “Contactless MSD is being phased out as merchants, acquirers and issuers are now capable of processing EMV chip data. The U.S. is now in a transitional period with both modes active, creating a complex environment for merchants and issuers to navigate when trying to align to each of the payment network’s rules. This resource provides clarifications on these rules to simplify this process.”

This white paper:

Outlines the advantages of contactless EMV vs. contactless MSD technologies

Provides an overview of each payment network’s current contactless requirements for issuing contactless cards and devices and accepting contactless payments

The U.S. Payments Forum has provided a number of resources providing education and implementation guidance for contactless payments and other new and emerging payments technologies in the U.S. Find these resources at www.uspaymentsforum.org, www.emvconnection.com and @USPaymentsForum.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

